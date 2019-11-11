Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet on Monday, Nov. 11 at Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. with a catered lunch/meeting at 11:30 a.m. Mr. Bill King will present a Veterans Day Program.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Rome Art Coterie will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Rome Library in the Oostanaula Room. The speaker for the evening will be Rome artist, David Reder who works in graphite and other media.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly reunion lunch Tuesday, Nov. 12, at noon at O’Charley’s of Rome. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Telephone Retirees will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at the senior center on the Kingston Rd, in Rome. Bring a covered dish for our Thanksgiving dinner, for more information call 706 802-7576.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sister Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
Armuchee class of 1960 will meet at Longhorns for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Gamblers Anonymous will meet Thursdays, beginning Nov. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad Street. For more information contact Sharon Y. at 818-207-2649.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, please join us at Redmond Hospital in the Lower Level Classroom B. Use the elevator at Outpatient Entrance. For more information call Sandra 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn 706-936-9021.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will present Doug Walker, Associate News Editor of the Rome News Tribune, speaking about his years of reporting at the Friday, Nov. 15 meeting. The Exchange Club meets every Friday at noon in the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For further information, call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
Rome Shrine Club will host a Ham and Turkey Shoot at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. The event will be held at 192 Bells Ferry Road. For more information, call Paul at 706-844-3272.
