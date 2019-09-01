Below is this week's schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The American Legion Post 5 annual Labor Day picnic for members, family and guests scheduled for Monday has been cancelled. The next regular scheduled membership meeting will be Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The executive committee will meet at 6 p.m.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council meets for the monthly work session the first Tuesday of every month. Call 706-777-3382 for meeting time. The council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet 12 - 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schroeder's (Sam's Burger Deli), 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Amanda Maloney, Partnership Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, will present the program. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first Tuesday and Wednesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The New Romans Club will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. The luncheon program will be a "New Roman Club Activity Fair," describing the club's social events for the fall and winter. Contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 706-236-2527 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women's support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
The Alzheimer's Association Caregivers Support Group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. at Transitions Hospice Care, 610 Shorter Ave. For more information call Redonna Branton at 770-547-4163 or Regina Wright at 706-766-4973.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. For more information call Jean Bray at 706-844-3032.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women's BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Rome African Violet Study Group will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Federated Garden Center on East 8th Street. The program will be on Vintage Violets - the original 10.
FRIDAY
A Laughercize Class will meet at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities may participate. Classes are free. Call 706-234-0383 for more information.