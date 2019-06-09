Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will meet Monday at 7 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. All current members are urged to attend.
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday in the Community Room, Suite 206, on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Rome Seven Hills Rotary will meet at noon on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Senator Chuck Hufstetler will be the speaker. Guests are welcome.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet Tuesday at noon at O’Charley’s, 737 Turner McCall Blvd. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-237-2606.
The Telephone Retirees will meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Bring a covered dish. For more information call 706-802-7576.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first and second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
Georgia State Retirees Association will hold an organizational meeting Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 614 Old Dalton Road. Visit gracebiblerome.com for directions. For more information call 706-346-2350, email stevemoorer@aol.com or visit mygsra.com.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Tina Bartleson, Family Resource Center, on Thursday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. Take the elevator at the Outpatient entrance to the lower level. For more information call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
