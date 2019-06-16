Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The CWA Retirees will meet Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the CWA Union Hall, 132 Old Lindale Road. Bring a covered dish of Italian food. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schroeder’s/Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Taylor Duncan, director of the Alternative Baseball Organization, will speak on the organization’s program for teens and adults with autism and special needs. Email questions to kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.
The Rome Tea Party and the Conservative Coalition of the Floyd County Republican Party, the Floyd County Republican Women and the Floyd County Young Republicans will host the Lunch Bunch at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. The program will feature a town hall-type speaking event of candidates for Floyd sheriff including Tom Caldwell, Ronnie Kilgo and Dave Roberson. The public is invited. Arrive early to order lunch. For more information contact Mike Morton at 706-346-3400.
The Rome Floyd County chapter of the Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway. Maia Santamaria will share comical stories about her guide dogs. If you have any questions contact Tonia Clayton at 706-346-8940 or via email at toniaclayton@comcast.net.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will host Floyd County Commissioners at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. New members are welcome. For more information call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Jeff Wilson, Floyd County Schools Superintendent, on Thursday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
