Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council meets for the monthly work session the first Tuesday of every month. Call 706-777-3382 for meeting time. The council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first Tuesday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Floyd County Republican Women meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Red Lobster. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. Guest Speakers are candidates for Floyd County Sheriff: Tom Caldwell, Ronnie Kilgo, and Dave Roberson.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 5:15 to 6:16 p.m. on Wednesdays at Enlightening Streams, 701 E 2nd Avenue, Suite A.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
The January 2020 luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. The program “Relations between the Colonists and Native Americans” will be presented by Heather Shores. Please contact Jane Frassen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 706-236-2527 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 all inclusive.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818-207-2649.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome meets every Friday at noon in The Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For more information call 706-506-2499.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.