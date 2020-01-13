Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The January membership meeting of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. The second reading of amendments to the Post Constitution and Bylaws and a vote on said amendments will be held. A quorum must be present. All members are urged to attend.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The monthly meeting of the Rome Art Coterie will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Rome-Floyd County Library on Riverside Parkway at 6 p.m. The program will be a sharing by members of current art projects and constructive critics for in process work if desired. Visitors are always welcome.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly reunion lunch Tuesday, Jan. 14, at noon at O’Charley’s of Rome. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Telephone Retirees will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center on the Kingston Rd in Rome. Bring a covered dish. For more information call 706 802-7576.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 5:15 to 6:16 p.m. on Wednesdays at Enlightening Streams, 701 E 2nd Avenue, Suite A.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
Rome High Hilltoppers Semi-Annual Reunion will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at Coosa County Club. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief program. The cost is $25 per person and reservations must be made by Tuesday, Jan. 14. For more information, call Johnny E. Davis at 706-234-4960 or Sam Evans at 706-236-5858
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818-207-2649.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will host Ali Mitchell, Executive Director of Rome-Floyd Co. United Way, on Friday, Jan. 17, speaking about UW’s program to reduce the impact of poverty in our region. Rome’s Exchange Club meets every Friday at noon at the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. For further information, call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.