Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at the Thornton Recreation Center for a catered soup, sandwich and dessert meeting. Our program will be on Elder Law.
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The February membership meeting of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion will be held Monday, Feb.10 at 6 p.m. The Executive Committee meeting normally held at 6 p.m. and the general membership meeting normally held at 7 p.m. will be merged into one combined meeting.
TUESDAY
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly reunion lunch Tuesday, Feb. 11, at noon at O’Charley’s of Rome. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Cave Spring City Council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
Bush Arbor Ladies Ministry — BALM — meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. for Bible study, food, fun and laughter. The ministry of Bush Arbor Baptist Church on Black’s Bluff Road meets at the pastor’s home. Any lady is welcome, regardless of church affiliation. For location and more information, call 770-572-6138.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 5:15 to 6:16 p.m. on Wednesdays at Enlightening Streams, 701 E 2nd Avenue, Suite A.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Members perform bluegrass, country and gospel music. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call Linda Forsyth at 706-622-2368.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s Bible Study Fellowship group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that equips people to better serve their local churches through an in-depth, chapter-by-chapter, verse-by-verse study of the Bible. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818-207-2649.
The Quilting Friendship Group meets Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peaceful Porch Thrift Store, Oostanaula UMC, 74 Battey Farm Road. For more information, call 770-546-9187.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling and need support, please join us at Redmond Hospital in the Lower Level (LL) Classroom B. If you have any questions call DeeAnn 706-936-9021 or Sandra 706-506-6108.
