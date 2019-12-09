Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The monthly membership meeting of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion will be held on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The first reading of amendments to the Post Constitution and Bylaws will be on the agenda.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 assists veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records to Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly reunion lunch Tuesday, Dec. 10, at noon at O’Charley’s of Rome. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Telephone Retirees will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at O’Charleys Restaurant in Rome. For more information call 706 802-7576. Bring a new unwrapped toy for toys for tots.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W. Main St. in Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance Committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818 207 2649.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will be hosting a Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. Each couple should bring a $10 gift for Dirty Santa gift exchange. For more information visit www.armucheeruritan.org.
SATURDAY
Rome Shrine Club will host a Ham and Turkey Shoot at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. The event will be held at 192 Bells Ferry Road. For more information call Paul at 706-844-3272.
