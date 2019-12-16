Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club is currently seeking new members. The club normally meets the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. For more information, call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
Celanese Girls will meet Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Susan Coley’s house at 40 Maplewood Square. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
The Rome TEA Party in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition will host its monthly Lunch Bunch meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Fuddruckers, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will feature Cole Muzio, president and executive director of the Family Policy Alliance. Arrive early to order your lunch from the menu. For more information contact Mike Morton 706-346-3400.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sisters Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 5:15 to 6:16 p.m. on Wednesdays at Enlightening Streams, 701 E 2nd Avenue, Suite A.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
Gamblers Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N Broad St. Rome, GA. For info contact Sharon Y. at 818 207 2649.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6:30 to 9 PM at LYRIKZ (formerly Johnny’s New York Style Pizza) in the special events room on the second floor. Guests and visitors welcome.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome meets every Friday at noon in The Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For more information call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
Rome Shrine Club will host a Ham and Turkey Shoot at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. The event will be held at 192 Bells Ferry Road. For more information call Paul at 706-844-3272.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.