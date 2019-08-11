Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will hold their monthly general membership meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. All current members are urged to attend. Take note that no meal will be provided.
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Telephone Retirees will meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Bring a covered dish. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday in the Community Room, Suite 206, on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the board meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
The Cave Spring City Council holds its monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly lunch Tuesday at noon at O’Charley’s, 737 Turner McCall Blvd. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-237-2606.
The Rome Art Coterie will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Summerville artist Ateka Abidu will demonstrate screen printing in the style of Andy Warhol. Guests are welcome.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Michelle Picon on Thursday at noon to discuss the 90th anniversary of the DeSoto Theatre. The club meets at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun.
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will host career law officer Gary McConnell on Friday. McConnell will be speaking about his role as Chattooga County Sheriff at age 22 and later service as Director of Georgia Emergency Management and head of security for the 1996 Olympic Games. The club meets every Friday at noon at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For further information call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call 770-324-8965.
