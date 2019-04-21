Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Floyd County/Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will host a free dinner on Monday at 5 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living Center, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way. A meeting will follow at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited. For more information call Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
Rome Seven Hills Rotary will meet at noon on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. GRSP student Peter Steiner-Johnsen will be giving his final presentation. Guests are welcome.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Georgia State Senator Chuck Hufstetler on Thursday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club will host their annual Student of the Year Banquet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites. Winners of scholarships in the categories “Fernando Guzman Ambriz Life Hero,” “Community Involvement” and “All-Around” will be recognized.
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur, Calhoun.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information call Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will present Tina Bartleson, director of the Exchange’s Family Resource Center, speaking about child abuse prevention on Friday. The Exchange Club meets every Friday at noon at The Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For more information call 706-506-2499.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.