Below is this week's schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The Floyd/Rome Retired Educators Association will meet Monday at 11 a.m. at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. Chicken will be provided for a covered dish luncheon. The groups will elect officers and present scholarships. For reservations call Frances at 706-233-9120.
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Telephone Retirees will meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Bring a covered dish. For more information call 706-802-7576.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first and second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women's support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Lisa Smith speaking on tourism in Rome and Floyd County on Thursday at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women's BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.