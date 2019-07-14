Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The CWA Retirees will meet Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the CWA Union Hall, 132 Old Lindale Road. Bring a vegetable dish. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Rome Tea Party will host their monthly Lunch Bunch meeting in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition of the FCRP, the FCRW, the RYR, and the RTP from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway. The program will feature a Lincoln-Douglas style debate between Rome attorneys Emily Matson and David Guldenschuh with Matson taking the pro-life side and Guldenschuh taking the side of abortion rights. Arrive early to order lunch. Contact Mike Morton at 706-346-3400 for more information.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. Members will discuss the recent car show and plan upcoming events. Prospective members are invited. For more information call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
The Celanese Girls will meet for lunch at Bella Roma, 770 Braves Blvd., on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome meets Tuesday, 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Bella Roma Grill, 770 Braves Blvd. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club is currently seeking new members. The club normally meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. For more information on upcoming meetings call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
GE Retirees Fellowship Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. GE Retirees and their spouses or guests are invited.
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Saturday at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call 770-324-8965.
