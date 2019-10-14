Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday. The Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Any member wishing to do may attend the Executive Committee meeting. No meal will be provided.
TUESDAY
The Rome Floyd County chapter of the Georgia Council of the Blind will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Landmark Restaurant which is located at 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Our speaker will be a local law enforcement person who will tell us about pedestrian safety in Rome, Georgia. The history and the laws for White Cane Safety day will be discussed. For questions contact Tonia Clayton at 706-346-8940, or via email at toniaclayton@comcast.net.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Program will be presented by Shan Hayes, Director of Philanthropy, Georgia Healthy Family Alliance. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club is currently seeking new members. The club normally meets the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. The next meeting will be held on Oct. 15, topics of discussion will be the Cars on Broad and the clubs participation in TribeFest. For more information on upcoming meetings call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
Celanese Girls will meet on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at the home of Susan Coley, 40 Maplewood Square. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sister Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 P.M. at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza in the special events room on the second floor. Guests and visitors welcome.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome meets Friday at noon every week at the Palladium on the campus of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. For further information, contact 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
Rome Shrine Club will host a Ham and Turkey Shoot at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. The event will be held at 192 Bells Ferry Road. For more information, call Paul at 706-844-3272.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.