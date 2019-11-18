Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. The program topic will be Youth Protection Guidelines, presented by past Georgia District of Kiwanis International Governor Carol Wisdom. The club would enjoy receiving stories, pictures, or other information about family members who have previously served in Kiwanis. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com if you have information to share or questions.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club is currently seeking new members. The club normally meets the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 19 with Ruritan National President Larry Cassell speaking. This will serve as the organization’s district convention. Spouses of members are invited and a special meal will be served. For more information, call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
Celanese Girls will meet Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Applebees on Turner McCall Blvd. For more information, please call 706-506-1389.
The Rome TEA Party and its conservative coalition will host the Lunch Bunch at Fuddruckers on Nov. 19, Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. The program will feature a Lincoln-Douglas style debate with Apostle Rondie Goode presenting the opposing view to Racism and Randy Smith presenting the defending view of Racism. Please arrive early to purchase your meal from the menu. For more information contact Mike Morton 706-346-3400.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sister Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Rome/Floyd County Library.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will present Eric Watters, the CEO and Principal of the Floyd County College Career Academy, at the Friday, Nov. 22 meeting. The club meets every Friday at noon in the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For further information, call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
Rome Shrine Club will host a Ham and Turkey Shoot at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. The event will be held at 192 Bells Ferry Road. For more information, call Paul at 706-844-3272.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.