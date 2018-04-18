Rome Toastmasters invite public to open house
Rome Toastmasters invites residents to its open house on Monday to meet members and hear special guest speaker Scotty Hancock, the director of outreach and EMS relations of Redmond Regional Medical Center, talk about the importance of communication skills for today’s community.
“Rome Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” said Merrill Davies, Club President for Rome Toastmasters.
After hearing from Scotty Hancock, members and guests will enjoy learning more about Toastmasters meetings that include prepared speeches, impromptu speeches also known as “table topics” and evaluations.
Club Treasurer Delmas Franklin, who has served in various club positions, will be the table topics master.
“Table topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” said Alisa Kinnebrew. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”
The open house will take place on Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sara Hightower Regional Library in the Coosa Room.
For more information, email Merrill Davies at welshharp06@yahoo.com.