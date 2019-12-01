On Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., the Rome Symphony Orchestra and the Three Rivers Singers will perform George Frideric Handel’s masterpiece, “The Messiah,” at the Rome City Auditorium.
The performance will feature Diana Thompson, Soprano; Heather Witt, Alto; James Douglas, Tenor; and Yuman Lee, Bass.
The RSO’s annual performance has become a holiday tradition for many Rome families and appeals to audiences of all ages.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for seniors/military, and $10 for students/children $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the concert or in advance by calling the Rome Symphony Orchestra office at 706-291-7967, or securely online by visiting www.RomeSymphonyOrchestra.org.