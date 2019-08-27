Most Americans rely on weather forecasts to plan their daily routine. The U.S. Navy is no different. With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed around the world, sailors and civilians serving with the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, advise Navy leaders about the impact of ocean and atmospheric conditions on future operations.
Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Osborne, a 2008 Model High School graduate and native of Rome, Georgia, is one of those responsible for providing timely, comprehensive and tactically relevant information for ships, submarines, aircraft and other commands operating throughout the globe.
As a Navy aerographer's mate, Osborne is responsible for operating unmanned underwater systems, updating nautical charts and safety of navigation surveys.