Romans have a rare chance to see two local, award-winning show choirs perform before they begin the 2020 competition season. On Monday, January 27 at the Rome City Auditorium, the Rome High School and Rome Middle School show choirs will take the stage and preview their shows for the 2020 season.
The event starts at 7 p.m. as Rome Middle School’s Grand Illusion takes the stage. They will be followed by Rome High’s show choir, Grand Finale. Tickets to the event are $5 and all money raised helps support the choirs as they embark on a busy competition schedule.
Rome High’s troupe will travel more than 1,700 miles in February and March, as they perform in four competitions in three states. The show choir, in only its third year, has already won rave reviews finishing among the top schools in its division at several competitions, including a second place finish last year at the Lakeside Vocal Competition in Augusta.
“We can’t wait to be able to show everyone in Rome our competition show for this year,” Leanna Iddings, Grand Finale’s Director says. “The kids have been working hard all year in preparation. Since there are no local show choir competitions, this is a rare chance to be able to come out and see the show.”
Grand Illusion began competing a decade ago and continues to be one of the most decorated middle school show choirs. Last season, Grand Illusion grabbed two top three finishes, one at the Albertville Diamond Classic and the other at the Tift County Peach State competitions, as well as a sixth place finish at the Opelika Southern Showcase competition.
Both Grand Illusion and Grand Finale members began practicing choreography and singing in the summer and have been working since then on perfecting their routines.
Grand Finale begins its competition season on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the South Jones High School Invitational in Mississippi.