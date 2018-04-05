Rome High Quartet joins Atlanta Vocal Project For 'Harmony in the Hills'
One of the best barbershop choruses in the world will grace the stage at the Historic DeSoto Theatre when the Atlanta Vocal Project performs at “Harmony in the Hills” on Friday, April 13, at 8 p.m.
The night of a cappella music, however, will also feature four young men from Rome who have become one of the top a cappella quartets in Georgia as Rome High’s Cannon Rogers, John Knauss, Ryan Ward and Jarrett Swanson, who are also members of the top auditioned Advanced Chorale at RHS, lend their voices to the concert that benefits the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation.
Rogers, a senior baritone, has made All State Chorus five years, All State Reading Chorus this year, and is the RHS Chorus President. He placed first in the Georgia State tech fair for audio production this year and his original songs have been featured in Post/Pop Records (London, UK) Songwriting Compilation and The Local (Magazine, Chattanooga TN).
A senior who sings bass, Swanson has made All State Chorus five years and has played trumpet in District Band and District Jazz Band. He is the trumpet section leader and band captain for the Rome High Band and also played trumpet in the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps in 2017 and 2018.
Ward, a junior tenor who sings lead in the quartet, has made All State Chorus four years, All State Reading Chorus two years and was selected for Governor's Honors Program for voice this summer.
He has made District Band the past two years, District Jazz Band this year, and is the head drum major for the Rome High marching band. He is the tenor section leader in both the Rome High Chorale and Rome First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. He also composed an 8-part choral piece and was selected as a winner in the 2018 GMEA Composition Competition.
Knauss is a junior who sings tenor and has made All State Chorus four years.
Under the direction of Clay Hine, Atlanta Vocal Project is an Atlanta-area chorus specializing in the barbershop style and ranks as one of the best Barbershop choruses in the world.