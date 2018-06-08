Rome celebrates one year anniversary as a Bee City USA during National Pollinator Month
The City of Rome celebrates it’s one year anniversary as a designated Bee City USA and invites the community to participate in activities during National Pollinator Week, June 18-24, 2018.
As a Bee City USA affiliate, the City of Rome is committed to protecting pollinators by raising awareness, establishing and enhancing habitats, and celebrating the achievements of our volunteers who lead the effort. Rome is one of six cities in the state of Georgia recognized as a Bee City.
The public is invited to participate in several activities during pollinator week to learn the role pollinators play in our communities and what each of us can do to provide pollinators with a healthy habitat.
Monday, June 18 at 10:00 AM: Bee Day at the Rome-Floyd Library
Enjoy pollinator story time in the children’s department at the library.
Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 PM: Pollinator Tips at the E.C.O. Center
Join Andi Beyer and Monica Sheppard to learn all you ever wanted to know about honeybees and how they are the panda bears of pollinators. Learn ways you can make your corner of Rome more friendly to all pollinators!
Wednesday, June 20 at 6:30 PM: Bee Rome Craft at AR Workshop
Make a wood craft with the Bee Rome logo or choose from one of their other wood projects. AR Workshop will donate a portion of the registration fees to Bee City USA - Rome.
Thursday, June 21 at 7 PM: Pollinator Sip and Paint
Studio Siri will facilitate a Sip and Paint. Tickets are $40 and are available at studiosiri.com. Proceeds benefit the E.C.O. Center.
Saturday, June 23, 7-11 AM: Bee Fest at the Farmers Market
The E.C.O. Center is collaborating with the Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market for a full morning of fun, complete with a scavenger hunt, crafts and pollinator friendly vendors.
Additionally, the community can participate in activities throughout the month of June in celebration of Pollinator Month. The public is encouraged to visit the Town Green to hear and play the “Bee Rome” piano. The piano was painted by Andi Beyer, Monica Sheppard, Ramsey Cook and Emma Rose Bailey for the Keys to Rome public art project to help promote Rome as a Bee City.
The public is encouraged to visit Rome’s official Pollinator Gardens located at the E.C.O. Center and at the Chieftains Museum. Both gardens are open daily to the public. The E.C.O. Center is open to the public for summer hours: Monday – Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
To stay engaged with local Bee City USA volunteer work and activities, visit the facebook page: Bee City USA-Rome, GA. Everyone is encouraged to use the #beerome when posting and sharing about Pollinator Month Activities.
For more information about Bee City USA and National Pollinator Week activities, contact Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center Wildlife Educator, Emma Wells: 706-622-6435, ewells@romega.us.