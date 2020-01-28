Rome International Film Festival invites you to an encore screening of the film ‘Unrepresented’, a nonpartisan film about government corruption that premiered at the festival in November. The screening will be on Thursday, January 30th at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium and is free and open to the public.
The film includes an interview with Rome attorney and Article V advocate, David Guldenschuh. When the film screened at RIFF 2019 it generated a great deal of discussion for those in attendance and several people intend to come watch the film a second time.
From the film’s website: "It’s no secret that special interests bankroll campaigns and relentlessly lobby to rig the system in their favor. ‘Unrepresented’ pulls back the curtain to investigate the mechanisms that propel Congress's corruption cycle—giving political insiders enormous, unchecked power.”
“This is not a partisan-based problem,” says Guldenschuh. “The system is broken. It is broken across the board and it will take solutions from outside of the process to start to bring things back to a productive place.”
‘Unrepresented’ gives a comprehensive picture of the opportunities and challenges that arise as committed public servants, non-partisan activists, and everyday Americans work to create unprecedented movements to fix the broken system before it's too late.
Thanks to sponsorship by In The HIlls Yoga Studio and The Law Offices of David Guldenschuh, admission to the event is free. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with David Guldenschuh and former Congressional intern and junior staffer Mark Van Leuven, with local columnist and RIFF president, Monica Sheppard moderating.
This event is the first of a number of screenings the RIFF board has planned throughout the year. These screenings are made possible by the recent installation of high-quality film screening equipment in the City Auditorium.
“The availability of this new equipment makes it possible for us to bring quality films to the Rome audience all year round,” says Monica Sheppard, RIFF Board President. “We look forward to working with the City to continue the RIFF experience of excellent films that folks might not normally have the opportunity to see.”
For more information about the film visit their website at weareunrepresented.com and to learn more about the Rome International Film Festival, visit their website at riffga.com.