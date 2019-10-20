American heroes come in all shapes, sizes … and dog breeds.
The public - along with their furry, four-legged family members - is invited to a free, Rome International Film Festival event to see “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” an award-winning animated feature based on the incredible true story of history's most decorated military dog.
As part of RIFF, “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” will be projected on a large screen for the slew of viewers on Thursday Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk. There will also be an ice cream bar on the patio.
“We’re really excited to offer this free, family-friendly event for our regional community to not only celebrate the art of film, but to pay homage to man’s best friend by inviting everyone to bring their dogs to this fun movie,” said Seth Ingram, RIFF Director.
The Georgia-made, PG-rated film was created in Columbus and explores the adventure-filled life and incredible true story of Stubby the dog and the bonds he forged with a young soldier training for World War I.
With "The War to End All Wars" looming, Private First Class Robert Conroy has his life forever-changed when a stray dog with a stubby tail wanders into training camp. Conroy gives his new friend a name, a family, and a chance to embark on a journey that would define a century.
For valorous actions above and beyond his small stature, Stubby is recognized as the most decorated dog in history and the first dog who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army, showing the world that the greatest heroes can come from the unlikeliest of places.
The film was directed by Richard Lanni and features the vocal talent of Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gérard Depardieu, Jordan Beck, Jim Pharr and Jason Ezzell.
If you missed the first screening at the Mariott, there will be second screening on Saturday and 30 percent of ticket sales will go to Rome for the Rescues and PAWS. That screening will be on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Historic DeSoto Theatre.
Tickets for the Saturday screening are available at riffga.com/buytickets.