Renaissance Marquis pays tribute to veterans with Wall of Honor

Rome’s Renaissance Marquis, an assisted living and memory care community is paying tribute to several residents who are veterans on their Wall of Honor.
Each Wall of Honor features framed photos of residents, some also including their spouses, who have served in the nation’s armed forces, complete with placards sharing their name, branch of service and rank.
“For those who served our country, we are proud to showcase them with the Wall of Honor. These photos on the wall are in recognition of the sacrifice and service of these amazing men and women,” said Barry Ray, CEO and co-founder of Legacy Senior Living -- the parent company of the Renaissance Marquis.
“The purpose of the Wall of Honor is to be a welcoming and honoring focal point of our community for everyone who walks by it,” said Renita Carnes, executive director of Renaissance Marquis. “When I see the photos on our Wall of Honor, I am reminded that respect and appreciation is extended not only to those men and women, but also to their families who supported them and sacrificed for us as well.”
Those wishing to visit the Wall of Honor can call the front desk at 706-295-0014 for additional information.