Several years ago, both of my ankles were broken simultaneously when a driver ran a red light and hit my car head on. It took surgery, pins and plates, and three years of hard work to rehab my ankles. I had just begun to walk normally and was finally able to manage stairs without having to use a sideways crab walk, when another driver rear-ended my car and re-injured my right ankle. Nearly three years later and, like Jacob, I’m still walking with a limp.
These experiences have given me a new respect for the Apostle Paul’s description of the Church as a body, many parts, all needing to work together. When one part of the body hurts, all are affected. If I have a rough day with my right ankle, I find my whole body, right side and left, a bit “out of whack” and in pain.
A number of years ago, the great cartoonist Charles Schultz did a series of cartoon strips about Snoopy’s fitness craze. In one of them (somewhat paraphrased as my memory also has a bit of a limp), Snoopy is jogging along and the feet speak up, “Hey, why are we doing all the work?” The stomach responds, “Oh no you’re not. How do you think you’d have the energy to pound the pavement if I weren’t getting food to you?” Then the heart speaks up, “You’d both be nowhere if I weren’t pumping the blood.” Then the brain speaks up, “Just shut up and keep on moving. We’re in this together.”
Every church to which I’ve ever belonged, or which I’ve served as a pastor, has had parts of the body who insist they’re doing all the work. In each of them, there have been wounded parts of the body which sometimes cause the whole body to walk with a limp. Honest analysis reveals, however, that wounded or not, all parts are needed for the body to function to its full potential. When a part is severed, whatever the reason for its loss, it leaves a permanent scar, a constant awareness that something is missing.
I’ve thought a lot lately about Paul’s analogy of the body. It’s not just the Church that functions like the body. The body politic is another with many parts, all needing to function together to realize its potential. Like my own body, right and left need to work together. Injury to the right affects the left, injury to the left affects the right.
Unfortunately, the body politic (and that’s us, folks) has been acting as though only one side or the other is needed. Let’s just obliterate one side or the other and all will be well. That is so far from the truth. We need one another. Neither party has a corner on the truth. Neither party has all the answers. It is in the tensions, those places where one muscle pulls against the other that energy for movement is generated.