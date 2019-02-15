The prophet Isaiah is considered not only one of the greatest prophet of his day, but he is considered one of the greatest prophets of all time.
He is the author of the most chapters in the Bible, second only to the Psalms. His language is eloquent. The theme of the Book of Isaiah that applies to us today is we are the remnants of people who must be faithful to God.
How will we do that? We must first surrender to God, putting Him first, and seeking to find and fulfill our destiny. Then, God will take us to the highest height designed just for each of us.
“Hast thou not known? Hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? There is no searching of his understanding. He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40:28-31).
Twelve times the eagle is referenced in the Bible. One of the greatest strengths of the eagle is his keen eyesight. His greatest enemy is the condor which can fly almost as fast as the eagle so when they are in battle, the eagle has one advantage. He simply looks directly into the sun and flies straight up. When the condor looks straight up, he cannot look directly into the sun so he has to veer left or right. The eagle is then able to escape.
My point: Keep your eyes, not on the sun, but on the son of God for He will never leave nor forsake you.
The American Bald Eagle is the fastest creature in the air. Did you know that some eagles can fly at speeds of 100 miles per hour? These birds are physically fit with a powerful chest, narrow waist, powerful thighs, and a seven feet wing span. The eagle can fly 25,000 feet into the second heaven. A story is told that a Delta plane was in flight and noticed something moving beside it. When the pilot turned the plane enough, he looked and saw that it was only an eagle.
It is time for us to soar like the eagle.
We can also do great things and the time is now. Dr. Martin Luther King said it like this: “It may well be that we will have to repent in this generation, not merely for the vitriolic words and the violent actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence and indifference of the good people.”
What I have come to realize is our life is not about us. It is about Him. And, if we dedicate our lives to Him, He will do more than take care of us. We will be blessed and highly favored. We may not be rich with money, but we are rich with favor. And no one can steal another’s favor.
Wait on Him. He may not come when we want him to, but He is always right on time.
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram is the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church.