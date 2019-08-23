The Lovejoy Baptist Church leadership team is already planning for Summer Explosion 2020, an annual youth camp offered for the past 15 years at the South Rome church.
Operated by the nonprofit, Lovejoy Community Services Inc., the program runs from the day after school lets out in May to the last day before it resumes in July. All children ages 4 to 16 are welcome at Summer Explosion, where breakfast and lunch are provided each day through the Rome City Schools nutrition program.
With Pastor Carey Ingram as CEO, the multi-cultural camp is headed by Director Carla Freeman and Assistant Director Judy Ingram. Certified teachers and teacher assistants work with the youth on projects, lessons and, this year, a special focus on literacy.
Academics, creative thinking, technology and internet safety, arts and crafts, recreation and fine arts presentations are among the offerings.
Youth scholarships and program funds come from grants awarded by the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, International Paper, other community partners and individual donations.
Volunteers play a key role in the success of the program. Officials issued special thanks to employees at Sam’s Club, WalMart and various community organizations, and the parents who volunteered for Bring Your Parent To Camp Day.