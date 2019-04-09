Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1818 Kingston Highway, will hold Psalm Sunday service this Sunday at 11 a.m. with their annual Easter musical, "My Easter Story." The quarterly fellowship luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. and the film "The Passion of the Christ" will be shown at 2 p.m. On Easter Sunday, the church will have a flowered cross. The sermon will be "Find Hope This Easter - He Is Risen."
Covenant Presbyterian Church EPC, 1645 Cartersville Highway, will hold Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on April 18. Communion will be held and attendees will be invited to "nail their sins to the cross." For more information email covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com, visit the church’s Facebook page or covenantrome.org.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, will present "We Were There," a dramatic chorale, on April 14, Palm/Passion Sunday, at 6 p.m.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have spring revival with the Rev. James Baker, Macon, April 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., will hold Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 14. Maundy Thursday service with Communion will be held April 18 at 6 p.m. Good Friday service of light to dark will be held April 19 at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, activities include breakfast at 9 a.m., egg hunt at 10 a.m. and celebration of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, will present their adult choir's Easter musical on April 14 at 6 p.m. The church will have an Easter egg hunt with over 5,000 eggs on April 20 at noon. A hot dog lunch will precede the egg hunt. Easter Sunday traditional services will be held April 21 at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. A contemporary service will also be held at 10:45 a.m. Breakfast will provided on Easter Sunday from 10 to 10:40 a.m.
Providence Baptist Church, 17 Burnett Ferry Road, will hold Good Friday service April 19 at 6 p.m.
Northside Church, 75 N. Floyd Park Road, will host "Eggstravaganza" and a cookout and picnic on Palm Sunday, April 14, following the 10:45 a.m. service. Church members are asked to bring desserts or a side dish to share. Easter services include cafe at 8 a.m., life groups at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Visit iamnorthside.com for more information.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., will hold Palm/Passion Sunday services on April 14 at 9 a.m. in the Wilder Center and 11 a.m. in the historic sanctuary. "Tenebrae: A Service of Darkness" by Hal H. Hopson will be presented April 18 in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. The Rome First Chancel choir and soloists accompanied by Julie Bearden Carver on organ and Jeannie Bastos on oboe will perform. Easter Sunday services will be held April 21 at 6:45 a.m. in the church's rooftop garden, at 9 a.m. in the Wilder Center and at 11 a.m. in the historic sanctuary.
Rush Chapel Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, will celebrate Palm Sunday with an Easter Cantata on April 14 at 10:55 a.m. Good Friday service with Jesus' seven last words from the cross will be held April 19 at 7 p.m. Easter sunrise service followed by breakfast will be held April 21 at 7 a.m. Easter worship service will be held April 21 at 10:55 a.m.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will have Holy Communion and palm procession on April 14, Palm Sunday, at 9:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday will be observed with Holy Communion on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. On Good Friday, April 19, the church nave will be open for Stations of the Cross on April 19 at 5:45 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m. Confession will be available from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on April 20. Easter Day will be celebrated with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments and an egg hunt will follow. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., will hold Palm Sunday vigil Masses at 5:30 p.m. in English and 7 p.m. in Spanish on April 13 and at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English and 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 14. A bilingual Holy Thursday Mass will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. followed by Adoration from 8 p.m. to midnight on April 18. Good Friday services include Stations of the Cross and the Last Seven Words at 3 p.m. and bilingual Liturgy of the Cross at 7 p.m. on April 19. Bilingual Easter Vigil will be held April 20 at 8:30 p.m. Easter Day Masses will be celebrated at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. in English and at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., will hold Holy Week services including Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at noon and Easter Vigil at 9 p.m. on April 19. On Easter Sunday there will be services at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. with breakfast and children's egg hunt between services. A nursery will be available for each service. For more information call 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave., will host community Holy Week services on April 15 with the Rev. Shari Rates, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, on April 16 with the Rev. John Herring, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and April 17 with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick, First Presbyterian Church. Services will be at noon daily.
Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will celebrate Holy Eucharist on Palm Sunday at 11 a.m. The church will have Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. on April 18, Good Friday services at noon and 6 p.m. on April 19 and Easter Day celebration at 11 a.m. on April 20.
West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., will hold "Journey to the Cross" Good Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service will follow at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be held April 21 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will hold Maundy Thursday services with Holy Communion on April 18 at 7 p.m. The service commemorates Jesus' sharing the Last Supper with His disciples. Tenebrae Good Friday worship will be April 19 at 7 p.m. Tenebrae, a word meaning "darkness," is a service wherein candles are extinguished as the story of the Crucifixion is read.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will celebrate Communion on Holy Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m. The sermon "Why Do We Celebrate Communion?" comes from 1 Corinthians: 23-26.