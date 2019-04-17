Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1818 Kingston Highway, will have a flowered cross on Easter Sunday. The sermon will be “Find Hope This Easter — He Is Risen.”
Covenant Presbyterian Church EPC, 1645 Cartersville Highway, will hold Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. today. Communion will be held and attendees will be invited to “nail their sins to the cross.” For more information email covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com, visit the church’s Facebook page or covenantrome.org.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have spring revival with the Rev. James Baker, Macon, today at 7 p.m. For more information call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., will hold Maundy Thursday service with Communion at 6 p.m. Good Friday service of light to dark will be held at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday activities include breakfast at 9 a.m., egg hunt at 10 a.m. and celebration of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, will have an Easter egg hunt with over 5,000 eggs on Saturday at noon. A hot-dog lunch will precede the egg hunt. Easter Sunday traditional services will be held at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. A contemporary service will also be held at 10:45 a.m. Breakfast will provided on Easter Sunday from 10 to 10:40 a.m.
Providence Baptist Church, 17 Burnett Ferry Road, will hold Good Friday service at 6 p.m.
Northside Church, 75 N. Floyd Park Road, will have Easter services including a cafe at 8 a.m., life groups at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Visit iamnorthside.com for more information.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., will hold “Tenebrae: A Service of Darkness” by Hal H. Hopson will be presented today in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. The Rome First Chancel choir and soloists accompanied by Julie Bearden Carver on organ and Jeannie Bastos on oboe will perform. Easter Sunday services will be held at 6:45 a.m. in the church’s rooftop garden, at 9 a.m. in the Wilder Center and at 11 a.m. in the historic sanctuary.
Rush Chapel Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, will hold a Good Friday service with Jesus’ seven last words from the cross at 7 p.m. Easter sunrise service followed by breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. and Easter worship service will be held at 10:55 a.m.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will observe Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion on at 6:30 p.m. On Good Friday, the church nave will be open for Stations of the Cross at 5:45 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m. Confession will be available from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Easter Day will be celebrated with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments and an egg hunt will follow. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., will hold a bilingual Holy Thursday Mass at 7:30 p.m. followed by Adoration from 8 p.m. to midnight. Good Friday services include Stations of the Cross and the Last Seven Words at 3 p.m. and bilingual Liturgy of the Cross at 7 p.m. Bilingual Easter Vigil will be held Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Easter Day Masses will be celebrated at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. in English and at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., will hold Holy Week services including Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at noon and Easter Vigil at 9 p.m. on Friday. On Easter Sunday there will be services at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. with breakfast and children’s egg hunt between services. A nursery will be available for each service. For more information call 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road, Lindale, will have sunrise worship service will at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. A pancake and sausage breakfast prepared by the men of the church will follow. Traditional Easter worship service including the Flowering of the Cross will be held at 11 a.m. The church will join Rockmart Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church Cedartown for Maundy Thursday fellowship dinner and worship service Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rockmart Presbyterian Church, 306 S. Marble St., Rockmart.
Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will have Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m., Good Friday services at noon and 6 p.m. and Easter Day celebration at 11 a.m.
West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., will hold “Journey to the Cross” Good Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service will follow at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will hold Maundy Thursday services with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. The service commemorates Jesus’ sharing the Last Supper with His disciples. Tenebrae Good Friday worship will be at 7 p.m. Tenebrae, a word meaning “darkness,” is a service wherein candles are extinguished as the story of the Crucifixion is read.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will celebrate Communion on Holy Thursday at 6 p.m. The sermon “Why Do We Celebrate Communion?” comes from 1 Corinthians: 23-26.