If you are part of any sort of group that gets together you will certainly understand what I’m talking about. It might be a book club or people getting together to play cards. It might be a coffee group that gathers every morning, or even a prayer group that meets every week. Or it could be something as simple as you and your co-workers in the break-room at work, or you and other parents along the sideline of your child’s sporting event. No matter what the group; anytime people get together for conversation there exists the possibility that someone is going to say something that ticks off or bothers someone else in the group.
“How come you have to bring that up?” That sounds pretty awful, doesn’t it? But my guess is, many of us can relate. Implicit in the question is the idea that we are never the one bringing up something that others don’t want to hear. But nothing could be further from the truth. All of us likely say things at times that probably makes others think “Why did they have to bring that up?” And of course, we can be offended. Our opinions are important, we think, and others should respect that. But what about the opinions of others and how we react?
This comes to mind when we think about the Scripture story of the blind man and Jesus: a blind man approaches Jesus and wants his help. Others, instead of treating him with compassion and kindness and understanding, simply want him to keep quiet. It’s as if they are telling him in a blunt way, “Quit bothering us. Go away. Who do you think you are?”
Why do we do that? Why do we sometimes trivialize the concerns of others, or look past them entirely? Maybe sometimes it’s because we don’t like the package it comes in. What I mean by that is, maybe we don’t like the person that much. Or maybe we don’t like the way their message is being conveyed, don’t like the means through which they are trying to be heard — the words they use, the level of their voice, the places they choose to express their concerns, or maybe even the content of their complaint.
And so, instead of focusing on the fact that the other person is in need, or is hurting, or is pleading for some kind of understanding or compassion, maybe even for something as difficult as a societal change, we get distracted by all the other stuff. And so we fail to remember that the person standing before us is our brother or sister, is loved by God, and is deserving of our attention, our concern, and our love.
And so we must ask ourselves: Are other people’s concerns a problem? Are other people’s complaints a nuisance? Are other people’s issues only important if they are our issues too? Or does God expect something more?
May each of us make sure that we are not the ones silencing others. Rather, may we come to understand that the concerns of others are important to God, and therefore should be important to us too. It’s as simple as that. Especially important to keep in mind in these turbulent and sometimes polarized times of ours.
Deacon Stuart Neslin is a Parish Deacon and parish administrator at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome.