Everyone experiences some aspect of the two faces of Christmas.
The secular commercialized face and the religious face. The commercialized face is primarily comprised of decorating, having a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, parades, buying gifts, having parties and spending lots of money. These things certainly create precious memories and times in our lives.
On the other hand, the religious face of Christmas is the historical event that recognizes the fact that God sent His son, Jesus Christ, to be the Savior of the world. That gift keeps on giving.
Therefore, my conclusion is: The two faces of Christmas are Santa Claus and Jesus Christ. Let us explore this idea as we try to find the true meaning of Christmas.
One face begins with one Saint Nicholas of Myra, born 15 March, 270 A.D. – 6 December 343 A.D., and was an early Christian bishop of the ancient Greek city of Myra in Asia Minor during the time of the Roman Empire. He is still revered by many Christians as a saint because of the many miracles attributed to his intercession. He is also known as Nicholas the wonder worker. This was truly a man of God, a bishop, a miracle worker, and a saint who truly loved God and helped people by the thou-sands.
In an effort to introduce more wholesome Christmas traditions to the American household, 19th century American writers and illustrators created a new identity for Saint Nicholas, one of a round, jolly Santa Claus who lives in the North Pole with elves and arrives in a sleigh led by flying reindeer. Poetry and illustrations proved pivotal in the shift away from the saintly bishop to a red-suited, white-bearded, pipe-smoking American Santa who slides down the chimney to deliver gifts as rewards for good behavior.
Then, there is the face in Luke 2:11: “For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord”. When you take out the hype, the parades, the parties, the colorful clothes, and yes, the awesome Saint Nicholas who did all he could to glorify God , the true face of Christmas is in John 3:16.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Christmas means Christ massed himself in flesh. Christ was born in order to dwell among us. Furthermore, because of that, Christmas is a call for mass, a church worship, or a celebration of the coming of God, Jesus Christ, the Messiah, our Lord and Savior coming to the earth.
I conclude by telling you that St. Nicholas who is revealed to us as Santa Claus adds much to the Christmas season — however, the one face of Christmas is the face of Jesus Christ. Do not forget that no one loves us as God loves us. He gave us the greatest gift, His Son, our redeemer. Therefore, Christ should be first in our lives, not only on Christmas day but every day. A lifetime on earth serving God means eternal life with Him in paradise. Let us be the face of Christ through giving and loving others. Joy to the world the Lord has come. Peace on Earth, good will toward all men.
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram is the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church.