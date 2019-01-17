When was the last time you took a loyalty oath? Where does your ultimate loyalty lie?
In the earliest days of the Jesus movement, the expectation for all Roman citizens was that they would pledge an oath of allegiance — called sacramentum — to the Empire and declare Caesar as lord. Needless to say, when Pliny the Younger, governor of Bithynia reported to Emperor Trajan that there was a group of people who would meet early morning to worship Christ and “to pledge themselves by a sacrament … that they will not break faith,” it was a problem... a big problem.
Not only would they gather to pledge fidelity to Christ, they refused to show up for the rituals and meals at the local pagan temple to pledge fidelity to Caesar. These acts of resistance did not go unnoticed.
As Professor Al Street reminds us, in the Roman Empire, “temples were more than religious sites. They were the centers of political and economic power in the community.”
A refusal to participate in the rituals and meals of the temple was a subversive act, an act of resistance.
This Sunday, churches all around the globe will hear and preach the scripture about Jesus’ baptism. Baptism and Communion (the Lord’s Supper) are the two sacraments common to every Christian church I know. Until well into my adult life, though I was always aware that these sacraments took place only when the community was gathered, they always felt very personal. As an adult I learned that both sacraments are deeply communal acts that call us and shape us to a different way of life, a life of obedience to Jesus and service to others.
Years ago, when I was in Jordan, I visited the ruins of some of the earliest Christian churches. What lingers in my mind about those churches are the very low, narrow doors into the baptistery and the very wide exit from the baptistery into the congregation. This was an enacted symbol of the seriousness and difficulties of taking the vows of baptism and yet the wideness of life that flows from baptism.
Those early Christ followers did not pledge allegiance to Christ and then withdraw from the world of Caesar. Instead, they went out into the world to serve the widow, the orphan, and the sick, to be with the outcast and those who were of no value in Caesar’s empire.
Submission to the act of baptism was an act of refusal to participate in Rome’s ideology of privilege and power, of dominance and death. Those early Christians sought the welfare of the communities they served, welfare rooted in love and service, not in privilege and power and might. Their acts of love and service, like Jesus’ own, their pledge of loyalty to Jesus Christ often led to persecution and death.
Today’s Christian sacraments of baptism and communion are no less subversive than that of the early Christians, no less resistant to the ideology of privilege and power, of dominance and death.
The Rev. Camille Josey is the pastor at Silver Creek Presbyterian Church.