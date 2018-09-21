GUEST COLUMN: How do you see your wealth?
What if I told you that you are richer than you think? There are approximately 7 ½ billions of people on the planet earth. Nearly half of the world’s population — more than 3 billion people — live on less than $2.50 a day.
One- fourth of all humans live without electricity — approximately 1.6 billion people. Eighty percent of the world population lives on less than $10 a day. More than 1.3 billion live in extreme poverty — less than $1.25 a day. One billion children worldwide are living in poverty.
According to UNICEF, 22,000 children die each day due to poverty.
However, the median income in the United States is $50,064. That means that if your household is in that ball park, you are in the top 0.98 percent richest people in the world. And, if you make minimum wage, around $15,000 to $20,000 a year – hardly enough for rent, food, and clothing — you are still in the top 12.2 percent richest people in the world.
But, let’s view wealth from another perspective.
“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37)
Remember that the way you see your wealth determines your spiritual health.
Many of you remember the story of John D. Rockefeller. At the turn of the twentieth century, he was the only billionaire in the world. He owned Standard Oil, which at the time was the only major oil refinery on the planet. Someone asked Mr. Rockefeller one time,
“How much money is enough?” He famously replied, “Just a little bit more. Just a little bit more.”
Remember Paul’s words: Not money itself but “for the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6:10)
What is the problem? It is called covetousness. Covetousness is a disease that is contagious and easily caught. The cause of it is one word: more. Just be mindful that we really own nothing. We are just stewards of what we have. This world and the things of this world are temporary. Therefore, let us aim higher.
Jesus said, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Matthew 6:19-21).
We cannot beat God giving, no matter how hard we try. If we want to live a good life on this earth, we must live for the world to come.
“In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:6). A rich man is one who loves God and knows to pray daily with and for his family. And, whenever God blesses us, we must give Him thanks by sharing what we have with others. It is not always about money. Love is the greatest of all treasures. Faith in God and love for God and His people will give us wealth on earth and in heaven.
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram is the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church.