Editor’s note: This column is part two of a three part series exploring the author’s quest to understand and ultimately live for God. Part one ran in the Rome News-Tribune’s Jan. 11 edition.
“O to grace how great a debtor daily I’m constrained to be.”
Friends are the resonating relationships in life, angels in the best sense. Their lives fall into us and bind us to the better part of ourselves, a means to grace. Mine remain present with me beside my long ago observation. I remember them always. “Who makes His angels spirits and His ministers a flame of fire” (Psalm 104:4, NKJV). God does and calls them friends.
Innocence is the friend within us all, the first glimmer of a pure God. And though it may dim, it roots inside the soul. Who can come unto God but as an innocent child?
Ambition drove me away from my innocence and suppressed the per-ception life was not as it should be. Golf became the light toward which I strived, avoiding my dilemma. To me, success meant answers would be supplied or not needed, and all would be well. But, answers do not come easily. Growth is not a straight line toward light. As the old hymn says, I was “prone to wander.” Unseen, the fire was coming.
A strange companion, success is a trickster and a trigger. As long as it seemed within my grasp, a veiled order masked the underlying chaos. Success ignited my observation life was not as it should be. Despair and depression, a void at the end of a wrong pursuit, settled into my soul. My existential fire raged within. Now what? Turn where? Run where? I looked for an exit.
I’m aware longleaf pines cannot run from an oncoming fire. As inno-cent saplings, longleaf pines are highly resistant to fire. The bark on the young trees acts to dissipate the heat along with its needles. Longleafs are equipped to survive all that nature expends toward them. Characterized as “old-growth” forests, these pines mature in thirty years, but it’s just a beginning. They can live as long as 250 years. Longleafs continue toward girth and purpose in spite of nature.
My observation from age nine remained. I tried running from it and could not. Every exit I tried – avoidance, work, control, self-help books, exercise – did not resolve the pain. Instead of feeling equipped, I stood exposed, lost against life. Deep roots do not let go easily and my inno-cence, still untainted, encapsulated within and straining for my attention, stemmed my vulnerability.
“Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends. You are my friends if you do whatever I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all things I heard from My Father I have made known to you” (John 15:13-15, NKJV).
My friends and my innocence shielded me from the fire within. My transformation gained hold. I began to heal. I grew toward purpose.
“Those who have ears to hear, let them hear” (Matthew 11:15, NKJV).
Deck Cheatham has been a golf professional for more than 40 years. He lives with his family in Dalton. Contact him at pgadeacon@gmail.com