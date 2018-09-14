GUEST COLUMN: Family feud
It started as a family feud. Before it was over, it morphed into murder, an attempted coup d’etat and political assassination. Absalom’s anger was understandable. Amnon took a fancy to Absalom’s sister Tamar. When Tamar rejected him, Amnon forced the issue – then casually threw Tamar on the trash heap.
Absalom waited, and waited, for his father David to get justice for Tamar. Perhaps David was still consumed with guilt for his own similar behavior with Bathsheba decades earlier. Whatever the reason, when David did not act. Two years later Absalom did. He contracted for the murder of Amnon.
David was consumed with grief for Amnon, though he’d not obviously shown any for Tamar. Absalom was banished to a remote province and left there to rot for all David knew. Until a servant woman, at Joab’s bidding, took her life in her hands and spoke truth to power. David relented and permitted Absalom to return to Jerusalem.
Absalom might well have been left in exile. Two years he waited for his father, the king, to grant him an audience, just to admit his existence, but – nothing. By the time Absalom was granted an audience with the king, his resentment had festered like a volcano building up pressure to eruption. He formed his own militia and within a few years attempted an overthrow of the king. David ultimately triumphed, but Absalom was dead and now David grieved — why had he not come to that earlier?
The nation was in turmoil and life would never be the same. By the time of Solomon’s death those resentments stoked by Absalom’s grief and hatred had set down roots into the community and the nation suffered civil war and secession.
It took another three hundred years of weakness and deterioration, but Israel was no more. There was a remnant but she was never again anything more than a vassal state.
It’s a fascinating, sorrowful story 2 Samuel 13. I’ve been thinking about it a lot recently as I observe and grieve our own national politics. Two parties who can no longer talk to one another. Anger and resentment building on both sides. Legislative “nuclear options” that take us to the brink of implosion. And all the while we forget that we are in this together.
There are certainly reasons for resentment in our national politics, as there were between Absalom and David. If David had admitted his own failings – both with Bathsheba and as a father – might Absalom had acted differently? If David had listened to Absalom and Absalom to David, might they have discovered that both needed to repent and to forgive? If they had sat at table together, listened to one another, might they have found a way forward?
I love the way this ancient story speaks to us today in our own circumstances. There are lessons to be learned, by all of us. If only we are willing to listen – and to admit our own culpability in the current state of affairs.
The Rev. Camille Josey is the pastor at Silver Creek Presbyterian Church.