What do you think of the world we now live in? We live in a world full of poverty. It is shameful and really inexcusable that one- half the world population lives at or below the poverty level. Many people in America are literally homeless because of mental challenges, depression and poverty. There seems to be an outbreak of sickness and disease in our country and many people cannot afford medical help. There is also a break down in the family unit. Some people do not see a future, everything is a struggle or a hardship.
These are times of stress, pressure, perplexity, and there seems to be no way out.
However, I come to tell you life is about choices. If you look at the world from just a worldly point of view, then you would surely be pessimistic about the world. You can choose to be an optimist, expecting the best, being positive and learning to live with an uplifting point of view. I do not know about you, but the blessings that God can bring in 2019 begins with my choosing to be an optimist.
I will walk by faith, not by sight.
Some say if only Jesus was here now. He is! He is alive. He is our hope, a lively hope.
A story is told of a father and his son who lived out in the wilderness. They would go into the woods almost every other day fishing and hunting. On this particular day, they ventured up on the side of the mountain. Darkness came and the boy became frightened and wanted to go home. The man grabbed his son’s hand and they continued their journey until finally the father said, “time to go home now” but the little boy replied, “I want to stay longer as long as you hold my hand.”
That is how we walk through this life, this world – holding Jesus’ hand.
Let me remind you that our Lord and Savior arose from the grave with all power! While he was on the earth physically, he encouraged his disciples by telling them “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” (Matthew 16:33).
Do you want to live happy, be prosperous, and be at peace in this world? Then live in the moments, one day at a time. Live not just for this world, but live for the world to come. Put God first. He knows your needs, your desires, and he knows what it best for you. Stay positive. God has a plan to bless you, to prosper you. He will turn your defeats into victories.
Again, the words of Jesus are profound even to this day. “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof” (Matthew 6:33-34). God’s love for us is unconditional. Serve Him and there will not be room enough for all He has for you in this year 2019.
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram is the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church.