We human beings have a dangerous capacity to do serious damage to others and to ourselves.
We see it from the get go in the Bible, when Adam and Eve cast blame upon one another. We see it when Cain kills his brother Abel. We see it when Joseph’s brothers sell him into slavery and when David rapes Bathsheba and kills her husband Uriah. We see it when Ahab covets Naboth’s vineyard and Jezebel plots to get it for him. We see it when Zacchaeus uses his power as tax collector to steal from his neighbors and when Paul stands on the sidelines holding the cloaks of those who stone Stephen to death.
Wherever we see human beings doing terrible things to other human beings, we see God in the midst of the chaos, calling, wooing, loving, saving – weeping, “How can I give you up, oh Ephraim?” And when Jesus weeps over Jerusalem, “Would that you, even you, had known on this day the things that make for peace!”
When human beings sin against God and one another, God invites other human beings to enter into God’s work of rescue and redemption: Abraham, Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Elijah, Elisha, Matthew, Peter, James and John. Sarah, Rahab, Lydia, Priscilla. Joseph and Mary. And, yes, even Saul who stood by and watched Stephen’s execution. When cries of suffering reach God’s ears, God calls on people to lead the rescue effort on the ground.
At the burning bush, God tells Moses, “I have heard the people’s cry, now, Moses, you go tell Pharaoh to ‘let my people go’.” And, “don’t worry about your inadequacies. I know them. Go anyway.”
God ALWAYS hears the cries of the suffering, whether directed to God or not.
To a an adolescent Jeremiah God says, “Before you were born I selected you to be a prophet to the nations.” And of Saul aka. Paul, God says, “I have chosen him to bring my name before Gentiles and kings and before the people of Israel.”
There is not one single story in which responding to God’s call brings unalloyed joy, that does not bear a cost. Jeremiah is known as the “weeping prophet” and complains that the word of God is like a fire in his bones. Hosea is called to stay with his unfaithful wife, Gomer. Abraham leaves behind everything that forms his identity – place, tribe, family. Paul becomes that which he has persecuted, a follower of Jesus. All to bear witness to the Living God, and to participate in God’s work of “bending the moral arc of the universe toward justice.”
God’s call still goes out today, inviting us to participate in the work of justice, of seeking shalom. It seems overwhelming.
But on Monday at Rodeph Shalom Synagogue ancient words reminded us: “Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world’s grief. Do justly, now. Love mercy, now. Walk humbly, now. You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.”
The Rev. Camille Josey is the pastor at Silver Creek Presbyterian Church.