I am certainly sensitive and respectful of people of other religions. However, I am of a surety that Jesus is the son of God. In fact, the Holy Bible is clear that there is one God with three personalities: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.
“And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him: And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased,” Matthew 3:15-17.
It was on this day, we now call Good Friday, that Jesus gave all he had to give that we might have life, and life everlasting. Jesus had six trials: three religious Jewish trials, and three civil Roman government trials. All these six trials were carried out on Good Friday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. in eight very stormy hours.
In the religious trials He was convicted of confessing to be the Christ, the Son of God. The chief priest and elders saw that as blasphemy, worthy of death. Now, the Roman government officials really saw him as innocent and harmless. They did not see him as a threat to the Roman governor.
However, because of the Passover Feast, one prisoner of the Jews could be released. The Jewish leaders and the mob that now followed them said: “Give us Barabbas.” Others said, “But Jesus is an innocent man, what shall we do with Him”? The answer was: “Crucify Him and let His blood be on us and our children.”
So during those times between His trials, He was persecuted. They mocked him, beat him and spat on him. They blindfolded him, they struck him on the face, and asked him: “Tell us, who is it that smote thee?”
They did many other things to mentally humiliate him, and physically hurt him. As a final means of punishment, it was the Roman government tradition that one be scourged and forced to carry his cross before being crucified. Now, understand at any time Jesus could have prevented this. “Thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my Father, and he shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels?” Matthew 26:53. So Jesus chose to go through the heartache, the pain, the suffering, being taunted, and six trials before he went to the cross.
If you want to know what unconditional love is, just look at Jesus. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16.
God massed himself in flesh, in humility, and he came into this world as a son. He became like man and walked among us. He taught us how to live, then sacrificed His life by suffering the most heinous death ever known to man, being crucified. Then, on the third day he arose from the dead with all power in his hand. It is a historical fact that there was one Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ. If we repent of our sins and believe in Him, He will dwell in us, and we shall one day live with him forever.