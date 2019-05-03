Two honest questions: what do you think of yourself? When it comes to possibly living a life for Jesus, how do you feel that you match up?
You say, “A liar wouldn’t be much of a fit in the Kingdom of God?” God used a liar named Abraham.
Or “God certainly couldn’t use someone who has doubts about Him.” God used a doubter named Sarah.
“There’s a combination of things I’ve done that keeps me irredeemable.” Consider this combination: a peeping Tom who committed adultery and then had his lovers husband killed. Is your combination of wrongs that bad? God used David. And later on referred to him as a “man after my own heart.”
“Well, I believe in God, but I’ve done some really bad things. I’ve sold my body, the temple of God, for money. There is no way God would want me.” He used a woman named Rahab.
Or maybe you say, “I doubt the Resurrection, I need proof that Jesus lived again.” So did one of His closest followers named Thomas.
“I don’t like religious people. So, how could I be accepted by God if I’m not a fan of religious people?” By understanding that Jesus didn’t like religious people either!
“I’ve said a lot of things I’m not proud of towards people of different races. How could God use a bigot?” “I’ve turned my back on God, I’ve denied Jesus by the way I’ve lived. God could never forgive me for being a traitor.” Peter was guilty of those same sins, and God used him in a great way.
“Well, I’ve done terrible things to God’s people. Mocked them, made false claims about them.” So did Paul. And God used him to write 2/3 of the New Testament.
The enemy will make you think you are unworthy. That you will never be good enough for God. That God can never use you, your story and your messed-up life.
Scripture proves otherwise.
Jesus shows us otherwise. He says, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” Jesus said for ALL to come to Him! He didn’t say, “Come to me when you get it together.” He said, “Come as you are”, sin and all. And He will make us better. And He will use us.
So, back to our two questions, “What do you think of yourself?” “When it comes to possibly living a life for Jesus, how do you feel that you match up?” You say, “I’m kind of messed up.”
Sounds like you are in good company. You and I are just like the people God has always used.
If you believe in God but don’t think you are good enough for Him, if you want to believe in God but have some questions or if you need to be assured that He loves you, give me a call, I’d like to meet up and tell you why Jesus loves you and why God will use you. 706.346.2733