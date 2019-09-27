Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries offer free English classes

Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Spanish Community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m. at the church, located at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, in Garden Lakes. Sister Tillou and Sister Blomquist teach the class.
A devotional and prayer are shared at the English class but there are no other religion specific teachings.
Sister Tillou has served as a Spanish speaking missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 5 months.
“I left my home and family in Arizona for a year and a half so I could share the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ on earth with the people in Georgia, because it has blessed my life greatly,” she said. “I love my savior and know that He lives, and He loves each of us so much. He made a way for all of us to have joy and overcome any struggles, weaknesses, or mistakes.”
Sister Blomquist is from Saratoga Springs, Utah. She has been a missionary in Georgia for a year. She says that she came on a mission because she loves the gospel of Jesus Christ and because she loves her family.
“I know that our Heavenly Father and Savior love all of us very much, and that we are all a part of their Eternal Family. It is because of Jesus Christ that I am here today representing Him full-time and that my family, and all of our families can be linked together forever. “