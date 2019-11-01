Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 266 Prater Road, Kingston, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. on Sundays and evening services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m.
Barnsley United Methodist Church, 141 Barnsley Church Road, Kingston, holds traditional worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or barnsleyumc.com.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, holds services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast Saturday morning, Nov. 2, at 8 a.m. Rev Clinton Green will be preaching. For more information, please contact 706-238-9060.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway, would like to invite everyone to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., where we are currently studying the book Respectable Sins by Jerry Bridges, and then stay for our 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. We are a small, conservative group of believers who believe in the infallible word of the Bible. For further church information, email us at covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com or visit our website at www.covenantrome.org. Our church phone number is 706.767.8373.
Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, will be holding their second Annual Crafts For Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 E. Fourth Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is held at 11 a.m. For more information, visit fbcrome.org.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, the church hosts WOW Pizza Supper and Ministry and Student 4:12 Supper and Ministry. Bible study and prayer for adults are at 6:15 p.m. A special needs class is available during Bible study and worship service. Sermons are available online at glbcrome.org.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th Street., will have a Thanksgiving Songfest, sponsored by The Wings of Glory, in memory of Rev. Charles Dodson on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Derek Taylor and The Spiritual Harmonizers from Talladega, Alabama will be the special guests. We invite other choirs, groups, and soloist to join us for this event. All proceeds will go to the Thanksgiving Love Feast. On Saturday, Nov. 16 there will be a prep test for ACT and SAT from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. There will also be a Fall Festival Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m., there will be a Cajun/Creole dinner held at Greater Mount Calvary. The price of the meal is $15.00.
Hill Crest Baptist Church, 2202 N. Broad St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/HillcrestBaptistRomeGa or call 706-291-8806.
The Lighthouse Rome, 15 Redmond Court, hold their services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. For more information visit www.lighthouserome.com or facebook.com/thelighthouserome or email lighthouseromega@gmail.com.
Mount Alto Baptist Church, 1915 Huffaker Road, holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Children’s AWANA meets Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Bible study and the Gospel Project are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Standing Rock Student Ministry meets Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-232-6222.
New Hope Cathedral Church of God, 200 Nixon Ave., will hold their Annual Conference on Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. Service will be Thursday and Friday evening at 7 p.m. Sunday morning at 11 a.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. Come and hear dynamic speakers at each service time. Pastor is Bishop Norris Allen, Sr. For more information, call 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
New Life of St. John Baptist Church, 419 Walter Street, will be hosting their Senior Choir Anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. All groups, choirs, soloist, and praise dancers are invited to come out and help us lift up the name of Jesus. For further information please contact Minister Gussie Turrentine at 706-331-1824.
The North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association will hold first Saturday Fellowship Service with Pastor Windell Smith at Hopewell Baptist Church, 3527 Airport Road, Dalton, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9:45 a.m.
North Rome Church of God, 1929 North Broad St., will have a Message in the Music event on Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is now open, advance tickets are $30, day of event tickets are $40. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Oostanaula United Methodist Church, 74 Battey Farm Road, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and traditional worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5604 Alabama Highway, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and morning service at 10:50 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday morning prayer service is held at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study is held at 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 500 N. Division St., holds the prayer service “Hour of Prayer” on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, call Bishop Daniel Foster at 706-204-6564.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, holds a casual dress praise and worship service led by Ben Thornton and Praise Band at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday in the Christian Life Building. Sermons are simulcast in the Christian Life Building from the sanctuary. Blended worship services are held in the sanctuary at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. For more information, call Pastor Mac McCurry at 706-232-6426.
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, holds Bible study at 9 a.m. on Sundays and traditional and contemporary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Traditional worship is held in the worship center with a choir and contemporary service is held in the Family Life Center with a praise band.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., offers contemporary worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Garnett M. Wilder Center. Traditional worship is held at 11 a.m. in the historic sanctuary. Sunday School and small groups for all ages meet at 10 a.m. For more information visit romefirst.org.
Rome SDA Church, 2526 Cedartown Highway, will be having a night of gospel singing led by the Kings Heralds and Praise4Him on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. Love offering will be received. CD’s will be available after the concert. For more information, call 706-629-5470.
Salvation Army Worship, 210 E. Second Ave., holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Worship Service at 11 a.m. On Mondays a kids meeting is held at 5 p.m., dinner is provided. Thursday evening Bible Study is at 6 p.m. and men’s and women’s Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. For more information call 706-291-4745.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road SE, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. On Mondays the Rev. Josey invites anyone interested to join her for a time of prayer from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in her study. The Pepperell Young Life Chapter, led by Berry College Students, meets on Mondays at 7:47 p.m. On Tuesday nights Troop 81 meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the Pack and Venturing Crew meet from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, please contact Janet Farr at 706.346.7268, visit our Facebook page, or our website at https://silvercreekpcusa.org/.
Summer Hill AME Church, 1981 Kingston Road, will celebrate it’s 150th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 10. The guest speaker will be Reverend Dr. Larry Hudson and Gust Church Choir Trun Cathedral AME and Metropolitan United Methodist Choir. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m. For more information call 706-728-6204.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash Street, meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. A nursery is provided. The parish will observe All Saints’ on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad Street, offers Saturday Vigil Masses at 5:30 p.m. in English and at 7 p.m. in Spanish; Sunday Masses are 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. in English and at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish. For further information about any Parish activities, contact Deacon Stuart Neslin at 706-290-9000 or at DeaconNeslin@smcrome.org.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel, 10 a.m. in the church, and a service in Spanish at 1 p.m. in the church. Nursery is provided from 9 a.m. until noon. Sunday School offered for children and youth at 9:15 a.m. Adult classes offered at 9:15 a.m. or 11:20 a.m. Midweek Eucharist services are Morning Prayer offered Monday through Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Healing Service on Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. and Celtic Service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Recharge and Rejoice Wednesday offerings, Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., Junior Choir is at 6:15 p.m., and EYC activities 6:30 p.m. For more information, please call 706-291-9111 or www.stpetersrome.org
Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays with morning worship at 10:45 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday night services are at 6:30 p.m.
Skyline Baptist Church, 4783 Adairsville Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-295-9832.
Southside Baptist Church, 108 Glover St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. For more information, call Cindy Champion at 770-608-8596 or Alfred Little at 706-346-0222.
Summer Hill AME Church, 1981 Kingston Road, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a snack served afterwards. For more information call 706-728-6204.
Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2636 Chulio Road, holds life groups (Sunday School) at 9 a.m. and worship with Jeff Dabbs on at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Adult Bible study, youth and children’s activities are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, call 706-234-1220 or visit the church online on Facebook at springcreekrome or springcreekrome.com.
Stateline Baptist Church, 8536 Blacks Bluff Road, Cave Spring, will be holding a Fall Festival on Nov. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Games, hayride, crafts and food will be available.
Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive, Missionary Ministry Coat Drive will be held on Nov. 14 in the life center from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information call 706.295.2373.
The Way of the Cross, 208 Darlington Drive, will have Revival on Nov. 4 through Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. There will be guest preachers and singers each night. For more information call 706.204.6686.
Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will hold their Celebration of Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 11 a.m. With a covered dish lunch following the service. On Wednesday, they will hold their Al-anon at noon and the healing service with Eucharist will be at 6 p.m. The priest in charge is Rev. Linda Pineo. With any questions call 706-234-0197.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., offers four worship services on Sundays including Gospel worship at 8:45 a.m., The Gathering at 9:45 a.m. and modern worship and traditional worship at 11 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 706-291-0033.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will conduct Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Sam Henderson will preach on “Disciples Live Resurrection Hope.” A nursery is available.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., holds worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. For more information call 706-234-6214, email wrumc@bellsouth.net or visit westromeumc.org.
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1649 Cartersville Highway, Sunday School at 9:45 am, Worship Service at 11 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. Listen to sermons at facebook.com/woodlawnbaptistchurch.