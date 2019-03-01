Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 266 Prater Road, Kingston, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. on Sundays and evening services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m.
Barnsley United Methodist Church, 141 Barnsley Church Road, Kingston, holds traditional worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. Ash Wednesday service will be held March 6 at 6 p.m. Soup and sandwiches will be served afterward. For more information visit barnsleyumc.com.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have Brotherhood Breakfast Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Rev. Ricky Studdard, pastor of South Broad Baptist Church, preaching. For more information call Jerry Jacobs at 706-238-9060.
Covenant Presbyterian Church EPC, 1645 Cartersville Highway, will continue studying the Book of James during Sunday School at 10 a.m. and hold traditional worship service with communion at 11 a.m. The church will observe Ash Wednesday March 6 at 6:30 p.m. For more information email covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com, visit the church’s Facebook page or covenantrome.org.
Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, will have revival services on March 10 at 7 p.m. with Dr. Michael Faulks and Summer Hill AME Church as the special guests; March 17 at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Justin Silver and Antioch Baptist Church as the special guests and March 24 at 7 p.m. with the Rev. David Roland and Shorter BCM as the special guests. The church will have Friend Day on March 31 at 10:30 a.m. with Tim Wheat as the guest speaker. For more information call 706-291-7790.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, will host the fourth annual Breaking Down Barriers Men’s Conference on March 8 at 5 p.m. The event will include music, testimonies, fellowship, door prizes and food. Phil Waldrep, author, evangelist and conference leader, will be the keynote speaker. Cornerstone Church Praise Band will lead worship. Tickets are $25 each and available at bdb2019.eventbrite.com or the church office. For additional questions call Tim Nichols at 706-266-1311 or email soldouttim@aol.com.
First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 E. Fourth Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is held at 11 a.m. The church will host the Furman Singers in concert on March 5 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information visit fbcrome.org.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday night ministries include WOW pizza supper and activities at 5:30 p.m., Student 4:12 supper and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. and adult study and prayer at 6:15 p.m. Sermons are available online at glbcrome.org. Childcare provided for all services. For more information call 706-234-6615.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will hold an enrichment class for girls ages 8-17 on March 9 from 11 a.m.-noon. The church will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Terrell Shields on March 10. The Rev. P.L. Redmond and New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be guests during the afternoon service at 3 p.m.
Greater Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 259 Herring Road, Armuchee, will celebrate their 137th church anniversary on March 10 at 3 p.m. Pastor Cedric Williams and Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, will be the guests.
Hill Crest Baptist Church, 2202 N. Broad St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. For more information call facebook.com/HillcrestBaptistRomeGa or call 706-291-8806.
Holsey Sinai CME Church, 1233 Martin Luther King Blvd., will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day on March 24 at 3 p.m. Pastor Keith Lambert, Macedonia Baptist Church, Centre, Alabama, will be the special guest. Evangelist Julia Russell will be the guest speaker for the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. For more information call 706-295-7265.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., will host a Building Positive Families workshop on preventing risky behaviors before they occur from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 5. For more information call 706-346-7205 or register your contact information at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
Lyerly United Methodist, 105 Oak Hill Road, Lyerly, holds Sunday School for ages 2 and up at 10 a.m. The church is handicapped accessible. For further information call Pastor Marshall Bryan at 706-409-0329.
Mount Alto Baptist Church, 1915 Huffaker Road, holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Children’s AWANA meets Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Bible study and the Gospel Project are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Standing Rock Student Ministry meets Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 706-232-6222.
Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker St., Shannon, will host a benefit singing for Lisa Craig and family at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Resurrection Trio, Guiding Light and The Garrett Family will be leading worship. The church will have barbeque and hot dog plates available for $5 each and a cake auction. Proceeds will help cover emergency medical expenses for Lisa Craig.
New Life of St. John Baptist Church, 419 Walter St., will be hosting a Pew Rally on March 24 at 3 p.m. For further information please contact Shelia Ringer at 706-676-2068.
New Victory Ministries CME Church, 615 Cleveland Ave., will celebrate Women’s Day with the theme “Women Standing Together in Prayer” on March 10 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kiawanna Johnson, Oak Hill Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served at 2 p.m.
The North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association will hold First Saturday Fellowship with Pastor DeShannon Davis and St. Paul Baptist Church, 428 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
Northside Church, 75 N. Floyd Park Road, has classes from Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. The church hosts Rome Women’s Bible Study Fellowship every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. BSF is a non-denominational organization with 400,000+ members in 70 countries. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit bsfinternational.com. For more information on the church call the church office at 706-233-9896 or visit www.NorthsideChurch.tv.
Northwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4076 Calhoun Road, Shannon, holds Sunday School from 9:45-11 a.m. For more information call 706-676-6652 or visit facebook.com/northwood2017.
Pine Grove Baptist Church, 93 Pine Grove Church Road, Cartersville, will hold revival with singing from the red back hymnal March 11-15 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Ronald Guffey will be preaching Monday-Wednesday nights and The Rev. Barry Snapp will be preaching on Thursday and Friday.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5604 Alabama Highway, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and morning service at 10:50 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday morning prayer service is held at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study is held at 7 p.m. Revival with Michael Roach preaching will be held March 17-20. For more information on other church activities call 706-235-4119 or 706-292-0462.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, holds a casual dress praise and worship service led by Ben Thornton and Praise Band at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday in the Christian Life Building. Sermons are simulcast in the Christian Life Building from the sanctuary. Blended worship services are held in the sanctuary at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. For more information call Pastor Mac McCurry at 706-232-6426.
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, holds Bible study at 9 a.m. on Sundays and traditional and contemporary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Traditional worship is held in the worship center with a choir and contemporary service is held in the Family Life Center with a praise band.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., holds contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. in the Garnett M. Wilder Center and traditional worship at 11 a.m. in the historic sanctuary. Sunday School and Small Groups for all ages meet at 10 a.m.
Rush Chapel United Methodist Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship services with Pastor Nick Georgian at 10:55 a.m. The church will begin the Lenten season with Ash Wednesday on March 6 at 6 p.m. For more information on additional activities or programs contact the church office at 706-291-7986 or email nick.georgian@ngumc.net.
St. Andrew’s Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The parish will host their annual Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday service will be held March 6 at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., offers Saturday vigil Masses at 5:30 p.m. in English and at 7 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses are at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English and at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish. Ash Wednesday English Masses will be March 6 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic School and at noon and 5 p.m. at the church. Ash Wednesday Masses in Spanish will be at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the church. Friday Night Parish suppers begin March 8 at 6 p.m., followed by bilingual Stations of the Cross in the church at 7 pm. For additional information on any church activities or programs contact the church office at 706-290-9000 or at DeaconNeslin@smcrome.org.
St. Paul Baptist Church, Silver Creek, will hold a prayer breakfast on March 23 at 9 a.m. The Rev. Derrick McDaniel, Holsey-Sinai CME Church will speaking on the theme “Working Together to Improve Our Community.” Entry is free. For more information call 706-512-1070.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the church. A service of Holy Eucharist in Spanish is offered Sundays at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. for children and youth and 11:20 a.m. for adults. Breakfast is offered from 8:45-10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Nursery is offered from 9 a.m.-noon each Sunday. Children’s Chapel is offered for children ages pre-K-third grade during the 10 a.m. Sunday service. Midweek Eucharist services include healing service on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. and Celtic service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Recharge and Rejoice activities include dinner at 5:30 p.m. and Kindness Rocks this week. Ash Wednesday services will be held March 6 at 8 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m. in English and at 8 p.m. in Spanish. Canterbury Club will offer Ash Wednesday service at Berry College in the College Chapel at noon. Ashes to Go will also be offered following the service. For more information call 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org
Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays with morning worship at 10:45 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday night services are at 6:30 p.m.
Skyline Baptist Church, 4783 Adairsville Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services begin at 7 p.m. For more information call 706-295-9832.
Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2636 Chulio Road, has Life Groups on Sundays at 9 a.m., worship at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Youth and children’s activities and adult Bible study are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Summer Hill AME Church, 1981 Kingston Highway, holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study is at 6 p.m. Pastor Faulk and First Lady Faulk provide breakfast every fourth Sunday at 9 a.m. For more information call 706-235-7113 or 706-936-9211.
Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will celebrate Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 11 a.m. On March 6 Al-Anon will meet at noon and there will be a healing service with Holy Eucharist at 6 p.m. Priest-in-Charge is the Rev. Linda Pineo. For more information call 706-234-0197.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., offers modern worship at 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The church offers free dinner at 5 p.m., a 30-minute worship service at 6 p.m. and small groups for all ages until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will conduct Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship with Holy Communion in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Sam Henderson will deliver the sermon “Who Are You Listening To?” A nursery is available.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The sermon “Because They Stayed Awake” comes from Luke 9: 28-36. For more information call 706-234-6214, email wrumc@bellsouth.net or visit www.westromeumc.org.
Wilkerson Road Baptist Church, 401 Wilkerson Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. For more information call 706-252-0450.
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1649 Cartersville Highway, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Listen to sermons at facebook.com/woodlawnbaptistchurch.