Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 266 Prater Road, Kingston, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. on Sundays and evening services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m.
Barnsley United Methodist Church, 141 Barnsley Church Road, Kingston, holds traditional worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or barnsleyumc.com.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, the oldest standing sanctuary in Floyd County, 3290 Black Bluff Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page or call 770-885-0779, for more information.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, holds services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama Street, Cave Spring, will hold their annual “Souper” Bowl supper on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. All you can eat, eat in or carry out. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go to the Rome Community Kitchen and other church ministries. For more information, call 706-777-3748 or 706-777-3797.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road will have brotherhood breakfast Saturday at 8 a.m. Rev. Robert Boatner will be the guest speaker. For more information, please call, 706-238-9060.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, would like to invite everyone to join us for Sunday School at 1o a.m. Dr. Turner and Elder Jim Arp are leading us in a study of the book “Respectable Sins” by Jerry Bridges. We would then be pleased to have you join us at 11:00 for our traditional communion worship service. We are a small, conservative group of believers who believe in the infallible word of the Bible. For further church information, email us at covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com or visit our website at www.covenantrome.org. Our church phone number is 706.767.8373.
Faith Temple of Jesus Christ OCOG, 542 Branham Ave., Anniversary honoring Bishop Alex Allen Jr. and wife mother Iris Allen, 43 years of being pastor. Begins Wednesday, Feb. 28 nightly at 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 1. Guests include elder Ruby Kendall of St. Luke OCOG, Griffin at 3 p.m. Presiding Bishop Randy Parker, Greater Mount Olive OCOG, Douglasville. Dinner served after morning service. Contact info is 706-676-0930 or 706-936-8722.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road SW, holds Bible study for all ages on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and church is at 10:30 a.m. There will be a Men’s Conference with guest speaker Dr. Crawford W. Loritts Jr. on March 6. Dinner is at 5 p.m. and the conference starts at 6:30 p.m. Price is $20 a person and registration is open. For more information call 706-234-9416.
First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 E. Fourth Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is held at 11 a.m. For more information, visit fbcrome.org.
Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee, holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service 6 p.m., and Wednesday prayer service 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-232-0933.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, holds The Gathering at 9:15 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Ministry is provided on Wednesdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.glbcrome.org and/or the church’s Facebook page.
Glorious New Jerusalem International, 537 12th St., invites the community to celebrate the Seventh Year Pastoral Anniversary of Bishop David E. McClusky and Lady Elect Rena McClusky from Feb. 26 through March 1. Service begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th St., will sell Soul Food plates for $8 on Sunday, Feb.23, after morning service. The plate consists of one meat, three vegetables, dessert, and bread. The church will celebrate the Rev. Terrell Shields’ 36th Pastoral Anniversary on March 8 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
Hill Crest Baptist Church, 2202 N. Broad St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/HillcrestBaptistRomeGa or call 706-291-8806.
Holsey Sinai CME Church, 1233 Martin Luther King Blvd., Missionaries and Stewardess Prayer Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. Tickets are $15 per person. The church will celebrate Usher Day on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Scott McClure and the FlatRock Baptist Church family will be our special guests. For more information, call 706-295-7265.
The Lighthouse Rome, 15 Redmond Court, hold their services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. For more information visit www.lighthouserome.com or facebook.com/thelighthouserome or email lighthouseromega@gmail.com.
Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 700 Broad Street, invites you to our services where Rev. Yvette Massey, NGUMC Associate Director: Center for Congregational Excellence, will be our guest speaker on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to noon/Lunch and Learn from noon to 2 p.m. Her topics will be “A Worthy and Noble Endeavor” and “A Call to Action.” With any questions please call 706-291-8660.
Mount Alto Baptist Church, 1915 Huffaker Road, holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Children’s AWANA meets Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Bible study and the Gospel Project are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Standing Rock Student Ministry meets Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-232-6222.
Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker Street, Shannon, will be holding Guiding Light on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m.
The North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association will hold 1st Saturday Fellowship Service with Pastor WJE Coombs and Greater New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 69 Cassville Road, Cartersville on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9:45 a.m.
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Avenue, presents its Black History Program on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. Mrs. Heaven Jones from will be the guest speaker. Our Assistant Pastor, Elder Michael Roberts will conclude the service with a spiritual inspiring message. For more information contact Gladys Allen at 678 986-0285.
Oostanaula United Methodist Church, 74 Battey Farm Road, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and traditional worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5604 Alabama Highway, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and morning service at 10:50 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday morning prayer service is held at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study is held at 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 500 N. Division St., holds the prayer service “Hour of Prayer” on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, call Bishop Daniel Foster at 706-204-6564.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, holds a casual dress praise and worship service at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday in the Christian Life Building. Sermons are simulcast in the Christian Life Building from the sanctuary. Blended worship services are held in the sanctuary at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. For more information, call Pastor Mac McCurry at 706-232-6426.
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, holds Bible study at 9 a.m. on Sundays and traditional and contemporary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Traditional worship is held in the worship center with a choir and contemporary service is held in the Family Life Center with a praise band.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., offers two worship services each Sunday, a 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship service in the Garnett M. Wilder Center and an 11 a.m. Traditional Worship service in our Historic Sanctuary. We offer Sunday School and Small Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. All are welcome! For more information visit romefirst.org.
Rush Chapel United Methodist Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. For more information on additional activities or programs contact the church office at 706-291-7986 or email nick.georgian@ngumc.net.
Salvation Army Worship, 210 E. Second Ave., holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Worship Service at 11 a.m. On Mondays a kids meeting is held at 5 p.m., dinner is provided. Thursday evening Bible Study is at 6 p.m. and men’s and women’s Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. For more information call 706-291-4745.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church located at 6 Old Rockmart Road SE in the Lindale Community — Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. This Sunday is Scout Sunday and our worship service begins at 11 a.m. During worship we will be honoring and celebrating our Scouting Program! We will recognize our Boy Scouts from Troop 81 and their leaders and parents, Cub Pack 81 and their leaders and parents, and the Venturing Crew 81 and their leaders and parents. We are blessed to have the Scouting Program of Troop/Pack/Crew 81 affiliated with the church. Scouting liaison, Charles “Red” Abrams will serve as the liturgist this week. Many Scouts will assist as greeters, acolytes, taking up the collection, and from the pulpit reading scripture and leading the congregation in responsive readings. The Reverend Camille Josey’s sermon title this week is “Choosing the More Difficult Way.” The scripture passage from the Bible for this week’s sermon is from the New Testament, Mark 6.1-29. On Mondays the Reverend Josey invites the congregation and community to join her for a time of prayer from 8:45 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. in her study. On Monday, February 10, two Elders will visit our shut-ins at local nursing homes or their personal homes and serve them the Sacrament of Holy Communion. On Tuesday, February 11 the Silver Needles Craft Group meets at the Church at 3 p.m. for an hour of crafting and fellowship. We welcome visitors to join us for all worship and church events. The Pepperell Young Life Chapter, lead by Berry College Students, meets on Mondays at Silver Creek Presbyterian at 7:47 p.m. On Tuesday nights Troop 81 meets from 6:30 — 8 p.m and the Pack and Venturing Crew meet from 7:00 — 8:00 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash Street, meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m.. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. James AME Zion Church, 3 Maxwell Ln, will be holding a Self-Denial Program with guest speaker Bishop M. Warren Brown and special praise group CHOSEN on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be held at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 22 there will be a Walk-A-Mile/Wellness Connection event between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Lovejoy’s Life Center, 436 Branham Ave SW. Go RED for Women-Faith Raiser. For more information, contact Valerie at 706 204-4474.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., offers Saturday Vigil Masses at 5:30 p.m. in English and at 7 p.m. in Spanish; Sunday Masses are 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. in English and at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish. For further information contact Deacon Stuart Neslin at 706-290-9000 or at DeaconNeslin@smcrome.org.
St. Paul AME Church, 106 Sixth Avenue, will be hosting its Founder’s Day Service on Sunday Feb. 16 at 3 pm. “Hebrews 10:32-33. Call to Remembrance the Former Days!” The speaker for the occasion is Rev. Renata Williams, Sr. Pastor of Allen Chapel AME Church in Calhoun. All are welcome. Dinner will be served at 3 pm. Any questions call Pastor John Woods 770-910-3599.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., offers Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday School for kids and youth at 9:15 a.m., adults 9:15 a.m. or 11:20 a.m. EYC at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Morning prayer is Monday through Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Healing Service is held on Tuesday at 12:15 and Celtic Service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. For Recharge and Rejoice Wednesday, dinner is at 5:30 p.m., junior choir at 6:15, adult choir at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-291-9111 or www.stpetersrome.org
Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays with morning worship at 10:45 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday night services are at 6:30 p.m.
Skyline Baptist Church, 4783 Adairsville Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-295-9832.
Southside Baptist Church, 108 Glover St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. For more information, call Cindy Champion at 770-608-8596 or Alfred Little at 706-346-0222.
Summer Hill AME Church, 1981 Kingston Road, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a snack served afterwards. Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study is at 6 p.m. Pastor Faulk and First Lady Faulk provide breakfast every fourth Sunday at 9 a.m. For more information call 706-728-6204. Summer Hill’s Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. Rev. Frank K. Jones will be the guest speaker. The church is celebrating its Men’s Day program on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. The speaker is Rev. Derrick McDaniel from Holsey Sinai CME Church. For more information call 678-986-9164.
Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2636 Chulio Road, holds life groups (Sunday School) at 9 a.m. and worship with Dr. Jeff Dabbs on at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Adult Bible study, youth and children’s activities are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, call 706-234-1220 or visit the church online on Facebook at springcreekrome or springcreekrome.com.
Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will hold their Celebration of Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. on Sundays. A covered dish luncheon will follow the Feb. 9 service. On Wednesdays they hold Al-Anon at noon and Healing Service with Eucharist at 6 p.m. The Priest in Charge is the Rev. Linda Pineo. For more information, call 706-234-0197.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., offers four worship services on Sundays including Gospel worship at 8:45 a.m., The Gathering at 9:45 a.m. and modern worship and traditional worship at 11 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 706-291-0033.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will conduct Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and worship in the Sanctuary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Sam Henderson will continue his sermon series on Timeless Promises with “God’s Promise of Ministry.” A nursery is available.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., holds worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The sermon title for Feb. 2 is “The Foolish, the Weak, and the Despised: God’s Team.” For more information call 706-234-6214, email wrumc@bellsouth.net or visit westromeumc.org.
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1649 Cartersville Highway, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. Listen to sermons at facebook.com/woodlawnbaptistchurch.