Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 266 Prater Road, Kingston, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. on Sundays and evening services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m.
Barnsley United Methodist Church, 141 Barnsley Church Road, Kingston, holds traditional worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or barnsleyumc.com.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, holds services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
Covenant Presbyterian Church EPC, 1645 Cartersville Highway, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. Dr. Walter Turner is currently leading the Sunday School in a study of the book “Respectable Sins” by Jerry Bridges. Traditional worship with Communion will be held at 11 a.m. The church will host Ralph Barker presenting the seminar "What's in Your Bible?" covering different translations of the Bible on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. For more information, email covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com or visit covenantrome.org.
Enon Baptist Church, 3105 Turkey Mountain Road, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will feature special music by the Enon Sanctuary Choir and others. Brother Mark Cosby will bring the message. Lunch and fellowship will follow service. For more information call Cindy at 706-728-6060.
First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 E. Fourth Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is held at 11 a.m. For more information, visit fbcrome.org.
Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee, will celebrate their 175th homecoming celebration at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with music by the Dixie Jubilee Family Band, Woodstock. Tim Smith, Georgia Baptist Convention, will be the guest speaker. A covered dish lunch and fellowship will follow. Photos, quilts and other memorabilia from the church's history will be on display.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer for adults are at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. A special needs class is available during Bible study and worship service. Sermons are available online at glbcrome.org. Childcare provided for all services. The church will host Psalm 34:3 presenting the worship service "Exalt" on Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-234-6615.
Greater Christ Temple, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a Christian Athletes barbecue on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. The event is open to all college and high school students. The event will include a message and the menu will include Boston butt roast, coleslaw and more. For more information call Evangelist Elaine Owens at 706-528-8007.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will celebrate Family and Friends’ weekend tonight through Sunday. There will be a Family and Friends’ movie night tonight at 7 p.m. On Saturday at 11 a.m. the church will hold Fun and Fellowship Day. Family and Friends’ Day worship service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. For more information call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
Greater Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 259 Herring Road, Armuchee, will celebrate their annual Women and Men Day on Aug. 25. Minister Haywood will speak at 11 a.m. and Pastor Isaiah Robertson and Macedonia Baptist Church, Cartersville, will be the special guests at the 3 p.m. service. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m.
Hill Crest Baptist Church, 2202 N. Broad St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/HillcrestBaptistRomeGa or call 706-291-8806.
Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave., will celebrate their 105th church anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Carlos Calhoun and Bethesda Baptist Church, Plainville. The Lovejoy Soup Kitchen will be closed on the third Saturday of August and September and will reopen Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lyerly United Methodist Church, 105 Oak Hill Road, Lyerly, will hold their 11th annual car, truck & motorcycle show and craft festival on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at Dowdy Park, Summerville. The event will include music, a 50/50 drawing, cakewalk, door prizes and playground equipment. Email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com for more information. The church is selling copies of their cookbook, “Feeding the Flock.” Send $13 to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, to have a copy mailed to you. If you have questions, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
Mount Alto Baptist Church, 1915 Huffaker Road, holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Children’s AWANA meets Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Bible study and the Gospel Project are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Standing Rock Student Ministry meets Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-232-6222.
New Canaan Baptist Church, 3 Excelsior St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday night services including the youth class “Friends with Jesus” start at 7 p.m. For more information contact Carey Wright at 706-766-1152.
New Life of St. John Baptist Church, 419 Walter St., will celebrate the 36th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Gordon L. Wells and First Lady Wells on Aug. 18. Minister Frank Jones, Lovejoy Baptist Church, will be speaking at 11 a.m. and Pastor Torrance Mitchell and New Zion Baptist Church will be the special guests for the 3 p.m. service.
Northside Church, 75 N. Floyd Park Road, has classes from Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. The church hosts Rome Women’s Bible Study Fellowship every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. BSF is a nondenominational organization with 400,000+ members in 70 countries. For more information about events, call 706-728-8728 or visit bsfinternational.com. For more information, on the church, call the church office at 706-233-9896 or visit www.NorthsideChurch.tv.
Oostanaula United Methodist Church, 74 Battey Farm Road, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and traditional worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5604 Alabama Highway, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and morning service at 10:50 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday morning prayer service is held at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study is held at 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 500 N. Division St., holds the prayer service “Hour of Prayer” on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The church will hold a barbeque fundraiser at 10 a.m. each Saturday in July. Fundraiser updates will be made on the church’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information, call Bishop Daniel Foster at 706-204-6564.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1370 Kingston Highway, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. The Garland family, Calhoun, and their music group Joyful Noise leading worship. Dinner will be served following service. The church will hold summer revival with Brother Kenneth Stepp Aug. 12 through 14 at 7:30 p.m. Different singers will lead worship each night.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, holds a casual dress praise and worship service led by Ben Thornton and Praise Band at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday in the Christian Life Building. Sermons are simulcast in the Christian Life Building from the sanctuary. Blended worship services are held in the sanctuary at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. For more information, call Pastor Mac McCurry at 706-232-6426.
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, holds Bible study at 9 a.m. on Sundays and traditional and contemporary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Traditional worship is held in the worship center with a choir and contemporary service is held in the Family Life Center with a praise band.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., offers contemporary worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Garnett M. Wilder Center. Traditional worship is held at 11 a.m. in the historic sanctuary. Sunday School and small groups for all ages meet at 10 a.m. For more information visit romefirst.org.
Rush Chapel United Methodist Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship services with Pastor Nick Georgian at 10:55 a.m. For more information on additional activities or programs contact the church office at 706-291-7986 or email nick.georgian@ngumc.net.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 706-506-1241.
St. James AME Zion Church, 3 Maxwell Lane, will hold their community prayer luncheon on Saturday at noon. The church will celebrate Community Day with the Rev. Rickey Williams at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17. Refreshments will be served. The church will host a fish fry on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. at the South Rome Community Center, 607 Pennington Ave.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., offers Saturday vigil Masses at 5:30 p.m. in English and at 7 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English and at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Spanish. Registration for all Parish religious education classes, kindergarten through Confirmation (Grade 10), continues. Forms and other information are available in the church lobby. Registration is also being accepted for the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA), the course for adults who wish to learn more about the Catholic faith and possibly become Catholic. For further information about any parish activities, contact Deacon Stuart Neslin at 706-290-9000 or at DeaconNeslin@smcrome.org.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 428 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will celebrate homecoming and their church anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Windell Smith, Hopewell Baptist Church, Dalton, will be speaking and the Hopewell Baptist congregation will be special guests. Dinner will be served. For more information call Alberta Nichols at 706-512-1070.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the church. A service of Holy Eucharist in Spanish is offered Sundays at 1 p.m. in the church. Nursery is provided from 9 a.m. until noon. Midweek Eucharist services include healing service on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. and Celtic service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel. For more information, call 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Ave., holds Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays with morning worship at 10:45 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday night services are at 6:30 p.m.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, sponsors a free community lunch on the fourth Saturday of each month. The church will sponsor the 11th annual Jesus Jam Community Festival on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Willard Nixon Park, across the street from the church. The festival will include live Christian music, inflatables, games, face painting, food and more. Admission, food and all activities are free. For more information call or text 706-506-6493.
Skyline Baptist Church, 4783 Adairsville Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-295-9832.
Southside Baptist Church, 108 Glover St., holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. For more information, call Cindy Champion at 770-608-8596 or Alfred Little at 706-346-0222.
Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2636 Chulio Road, holds life groups (Sunday School) at 9 a.m. and worship with Dr. Jeff Dabbs on at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Adult Bible study, youth and children’s activities are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, call 706-234-1220 or visit the church online on Facebook @springcreekrome or springcreekrome.com.
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Smith St., will celebrate their 145th church anniversary on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. Pastor Derrick McDaniel and the Holsey Sinai CME Church will be the special guests.
Summer Hill AME Church, 1981 Kingston Road, will hold a yard sale in the church parking lot on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spaces are available for $15. Bring your own table and tent. For more information call 706-728-6204.
Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive, Evangelist Julia P. Russell will be speaking on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Faithful Women of God Retreat at the Marietta Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs St, Marietta. The conference will be Aug. 9-11. For more information call Gladys Allen at 678-986-0285.
Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will celebrate Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Aug. 14 Al-Anon will meet at noon and there will be a healing service 6 p.m. Priest-in-Charge is the Rev. Linda Pineo. For more information, call 706-234-0197.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., offers four worship services on Sundays including Gospel worship at 8:45 a.m., The Gathering at 9:45 a.m. and modern worship and traditional worship at 11 a.m. Gospel worship, The Gathering and modern worship are informal services. Contemporary music led by a band will be played at the modern worship service. Traditional worship is a formal worship service with a choir and hymns. For more information, call the church office at 706-291-0033.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will conduct Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Pastor Sam Henderson will deliver the last sermon of his series on the 23rd Psalm, “The Journey Toward Home.” A nursery is available.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., holds worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. This week's sermon, "They Did It; So Can We!" comes from Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-16. For more information call 706-234-6214, email wrumc@bellsouth.net or visit westromeumc.org.
Wilkerson Road Baptist Church, 401 Wilkerson Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-252-0450.
The Women’s Auxiliary of the North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association will have their annual women’s revival at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave., Aug. 19 through 21 at 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist Julia P. Russell, Thankful Baptist Church, will be speaking.
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1649 Cartersville Highway, holds Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Listen to sermons at facebook.com/woodlawnbaptistchurch.