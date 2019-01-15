It’s time to reserve your spot and join more than 1,500 glowing, green-garbed, bubble-blasting, foam-frolicking runners and walkers along the trails and streets of Downtown Rome for the 2019 edition of the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon on Saturday, March 16.
Harbin Clinic is once again teaming with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and Parker Sytems for the event, which is the largest 5K race in Northwest Georgia, featuring all the fun and festivities of the previous eight years rolled into one giant, green gala.
Along the way, runners and walkers will get bombed with fun fetti and bounce along with bubbles as their glowing costumes light up the night before finishing in the epic wall of foam awaiting on the aptly named Town Green.
“I can’t tell you how much I look forward to this event each and every year,” Kevin Cowling, director of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, says. “Seeing thousands of runners and walkers parading through the streets and trails is an amazing sight, and everyone loves playing in the foam.”
Race day festivities kick off with the festive costume contest where everyone gets a chance to channel their inner leprechaun for fun and prizes at 6:30 p.m. The 5K race, featuring a mostly flat and fast course, begins at 7:30 p.m. with the walk starting a few minutes after at 7:40 p.m.
Event registration is open and anyone interested in taking part in the run or the walk can log on to the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation website at rfpra.com/leprechaun-a-thon to sign up.
Pre-registration costs $25 for the 5K and $20 for the walk. Kids age 12 and under and groups of 10 or more athletes can register for $20 by visiting the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation administration office at 1 Shorter Ave.
Packet pickup begins on Thursday, March 14 at the RFPRD administration offices for groups from 1 to 5 p.m. and for everyone else from 5 to 8 p.m. Packet pickup is also available on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Bridgepoint Plaza on race day starting at 6 p.m.
The 5K race is chip timed with awards going to the top three male and female finishers in each age group as well as awards going to the overall male and female winners, male and female masters winners and grandmasters winners. The awards ceremony will follow the race on the Town Green.
All registered racers and walkers will also get a special armband, giving them discounts to downtown businesses and restaurants. To be guaranteed a race t-shirt, please register online by March 3.