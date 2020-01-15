Registration open for Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon

The largest glowing, bubbly, confetti-filled, fitness event of the year returns on Saturday, March 14, in the annual Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon 5K run and two-mile health walk.
The event once again covers the trails and downtown area of Rome and features a flat, fast course complete with a confetti cannon start, bubbles, and a finish on the pedestrian bridge leading into a foam-filled celebration on the Town Green.
Last year, more than 1,800 participants registered and walked or ran the course, making this the largest 5K and health walk in Northwest Georgia.
“Harbin Clinic and wellness go hand in hand, and we are very happy to once again be sponsoring the Leprechaun-a-Thon," Harbin CEO Kenna Stock said. "This fantastic event not only offers a great way for everyone to get outside and get some exercise but have a lot of fun as well."
The 5K race begins from Bridgepoint Plaza and winds its way through the Kingfisher Trail and Riverview Park before finishing on the Chief John Ross Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Race start time is set for 7 p.m. with the walk starting five minutes later. The always-fun costume contest begins at 6:15 p.m. and offers participants, who are invited to dress in green, glowing attire, a chance to win prizes.
Registration is now open. Pre-registration for the 5K race is $25 and $20 for the walk. Thanks to Harbin Clinic’s sponsorship, all money raised will go to help fund Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation’s active adult programs.
“We look forward to this event every year. It’s a lot of fun to be at the finish line and see all the runners and walkers come through dressed in green and wearing glowing jewelry before they dive into the wall of foam on the Town Green,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said. “We can’t thank Harbin Clinic enough for being a great partner and helping bring this great event to the people of Rome and Floyd County.”
The 5K race is chip-timed with special themed awards going to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Awards also go to the overall male and female winners, male and female masters winners and male and female grandmasters winners. The awards ceremony will follow the race at the Town Green.
Packet pickup for groups begins on Wednesday, March 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at RFPRA headquarters, 1 Shorter Ave. Packet pickup for everyone will be on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Race-day registration and packet pickup begins at 5:30 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. Race-day registration for the run and the walk is $35. All pre-registered runners receive a Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon T-shirt as well as an armband offering discounts to downtown businesses and restaurants.
For more information or to register for the event, please go to rfpra.com.