The Red Cross will be hosting a new volunteer open house for people wanting to give me back this holiday season.
On Thursday, prospective volunteers can visit the Northwest Georgia Red Cross main office for their open house -- an event that showcases all the different ways people can volunteer for the non-profit.
Seasoned Red Cross volunteers will be present to talk about their experiences working for the Red Cross and answer any questions prospective volunteers may have.
There are many different ways to volunteer with the Red Cross, such as working blood drives, blood donation delivery, teaching CPR and first-aid. Volunteers can even go on call to help with any kind of emergency, such as house fires or tornadoes.
The Red Cross's New Volunteer Open House will be on Thursday with two information sessions: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place at 112 John Maddox Drive.
For more information about the event, email gaengage@redcross.org or call 404-575-3749.