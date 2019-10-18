Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.