Pup-A-Palooza planned for Sept. 23
The public is invited to Pup-A-Palooza, a free day of dog park play for the community on Sunday, September 23 at Riverside Park, located in the Celanese neighborhood at 1 Redwood Street NE. The City of Rome, Floyd County and Public Animal Welfare Services (P.A.W.S.) are collaborating to offer the community event
“Pup-A-Palooza is a fun, free event where people and their pups can be outdoors, be active and make new friends,” said Brice Wood, Associate Planner with the Rome-Floyd Planning Department. Brice along with co-worker and Community Planner Brittany Griffin, coordinated efforts between the City, County and P.A.W.S. to plan the event.
A full afternoon of activities include a dog obstacle course, frisbee and ball throw areas, and dog pools. Vendors will be on-site with refreshments and offerings for both people and pups. The public can also meet Gunner, the mascot and official greeter for P.A.W.S.
Each dog at Pup-a-Palooza will receive one free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes! The public can receive an additional raffle ticket and increase chances to win prizes by donating a bag of unopened dog food or cat food. Donations will benefit the animals at P.A.W.S.
P.A.W.S. will be on-site with information on dogs that are available for adoption and they will offer a microchip clinic. Microchips will be available at a discounted cost of $15 a dog or two dogs for $25. “The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), donated the microchips so we can offer the clinic at an extremely discounted cost,” said Jeff Mitchell, Animal Control Officer. “Microchips give your pet the best protection in case they get lost.” Mitchell added that all proceeds from the microchip clinic benefit P.A.W.S.
There will be separate, fenced-in, open play areas for large and small dogs. Dog owners must show proof of dog’s current rabies vaccination. Dog owners whose dogs are not currently vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of the discounted $10 rabies shots being offered the day before the event at Floyd County Health Services. The clinic will be held Saturday, September 22 from 1-4 PM at 16 E 12th St SE. Rabies shots are only $10 per dog.
As with all dog parks, owners are responsible for the action of their dogs and must clean up after their pets. All dogs must be on a leash until they enter the park and use of the dog park is at your own risk. For event questions, contact the Rome-Floyd Planning Office: (706) 236-5022.