Those who missed "To Kingdom Come," a 2018 Rome International Film Festival Audience Award winner for Featured Films, can view it again on Monday at the Rome City Auditorium.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative, Rome International Film Festival, Georgia Highlands and the Berry College Environmental Studies teamed up to sponsor the film. It delves into the relationship between General Electric and the Rome community and follows the stories of the earliest employees of the Rome GE transformer plant as well as local river keepers who battled GE over the dumping of harmful pollutants.
The film is a community project, co-produced by Brian Campbell of Berry College and CRBI. It has contributions from Berry College students and alumni, Georgia Highlands faculty, Paper Panda Audio Productions, and an array of local musicians, including the Barbaric Yawps and Little Country Giants.
“To Kingdom Come represents a work of love for Rome and its unique and beautiful biophysical landscape and people,” Campbell said.
Admission is free with a suggested donation amount of $10. All proceeds will be used support Coosa River Basin Initiative.